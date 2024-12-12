//CCRPI scores in GA public schools show strong improvement

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The 2024 CCRPI scores recently showed a strong improvement across grade levels for Georgia public schools.

The 2024 College and Career Ready Performance Index (CCRPI) scores show strong improvements across the elementary-, middle-, and high-school grade levels, with the highest scores in Closing Gaps for elementary schools, Readiness for middle schools, and Graduation Rate for high schools.

“This year’s College and Career Ready Performance Index scores paint a clear picture of academic improvement across grade levels in Georgia’s public schools,” State School Superintendent Richard Woods said. “While we have seen scores increase on state and national assessments, the CCRPI also encompasses other indicators – from schools’ success at improving the performance of all students to the opportunities offered beyond core subject areas. These scores show advancements across the curriculum, and where there are areas for improvement, the data allow us to make a focused effort toward growth.”

The CCRPI includes five components: Content Mastery, Progress, Closing Gaps, Readiness, and – for high schools – Graduation Rate. Descriptions of each component are included in the “About the CCRPI” section of this release.

In 2024, scores improved for every component that was directly comparable to 2023, with the largest increases in high-school Progress along with Content Mastery at all grade levels.

Scores for each component are included below, and growth compared to 2023 is noted for components that are directly comparable.

Components Elementary Middle High Content Mastery 67.8 (+3.1) 64 (+3.1) 68.2 (+3.2) Progress 86.2 (+0.4) 82.3 (+1.5) 82.7 (+3.5) Closing Gaps 100 (not comparable) 68.3 (not comparable) 81.7 (not comparable) Readiness 83.2 (+0.9) 82.8 (+0.8) 73.3 (+1.9) Graduation Rate N/A N/A 85.7 (+0.8)

About the CCRPI

Under the federal Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA), each U.S. state is required to have a statewide accountability system that complies with federal requirements, providing information on how well schools are performing. The CCRPI meets that requirement in Georgia and satisfies requirements for school accountability in state law.

The CCRPI measures school, district, and state performance on five components:

Content Mastery includes student scores on statewide assessments in English language arts, mathematics, science, and social studies.

includes student scores on statewide assessments in English language arts, mathematics, science, and social studies. Progress measures how much growth students demonstrate in English language arts and mathematics and how well English learners are progressing toward English language proficiency.

measures how much growth students demonstrate in English language arts and mathematics and how well English learners are progressing toward English language proficiency. Closing Gaps measures how well schools meet annual improvement targets for student subgroups.

measures how well schools meet annual improvement targets for student subgroups. Readiness includes literacy scores, student attendance, the percentage of students succeeding in “beyond the core” instruction, accelerated enrollment, pathway completion, and college and career readiness measures.

includes literacy scores, student attendance, the percentage of students succeeding in “beyond the core” instruction, accelerated enrollment, pathway completion, and college and career readiness measures. Graduation Rate includes both the 4- and 5-year graduation rates and is a high school component.

The CCRPI no longer includes an overall 0-100 score for schools, districts, or the state. Each CCRPI component still has a 0-100 score. This change was made to increase transparency and provide a more complete picture of school performance, ensuring that challenges and opportunities are not hidden behind a single score.

Legislation passed in 2024 requires the Governor’s Office of Student Achievement (GOSA) to calculate a single score for schools and districts and for GaDOE and local school districts to publish these scores online. GaDOE will publish GOSA single scores as soon as they are available.

Click here to access CCRPI resources, including calculation guides with business rules and frequently asked questions.

NOTE ON COMPARABILITY: The Content Mastery, Progress, Readiness, and Graduation Rate components are comparable between 2023 and 2024. The Closing Gaps component is not comparable between 2023 and 2024 because the 2024 component does not include mathematics scores since math assessments were updated to align with the new K-12 Mathematics Standards first implemented during the 2023-24 school year.