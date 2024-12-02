//Braves project to become 3rd highest in revenue by 2030
Regional NewsDecember 2, 2024

Braves project to become 3rd highest in revenue by 2030

ATLANTA – In a new study, the Atlanta Braves are projected to surpass $640 million in revenue by 2030 to become the third highest in the MLB.

MLB revenue soared to $11.6 billion in 2023, marking a $1 billion increase from the previous year, with even greater growth expected next season.

In October, Commissioner Rob Manfred pointed to record attendance and a surge in youth viewership, predicting that MLB’s 2024 revenue could reach an all-time high.

As revenues continue to climb, which teams are driving this growth, and which are projected to lead MLB in revenue by 2030?

Sportbet.one’s new study predicts that by 2030, the Atlanta Braves will be the MLB’s 3rd highest earning team – pulling in a yearly revenue of $643.54, an increase of 36.1%

Looking into the percentages, the Los Angles Dodgers are projected to have the fastest growing revenue, experiencing an increase of 42.7% (The raw data from every team can be found here).

Every MLB Team in Order of Predicted 2030 Revenue

RankTeamRevenue 2024 (Millions)Predicted 2030 Revenue (Millions)Increase
1Los Angeles Dodgers$549$783.6442.7%
2New York Yankees$679$737.928.7%
3Atlanta Braves$473$643.5436.1%
4Chicago Cubs$506$642.0426.9%
5Boston Red Sox$500$636.1527.2%
6Houston Astros$445$631.3741.9%
7Texas Rangers$425$533.2625.5%
8Philadelphia Phillies$458$524.0614.4%
9San Francisco Giants$443$519.8617.3%
10Seattle Mariners$396$471.8819.2%
11Los Angeles Angels$388$458.7818.2%
12New York Mets$393$451.0314.8%
13Washington Nationals$355$438.0223.4%
14San Diego Padres$345$418.2621.2%
15St. Louis Cardinals$372$415.0411.6%
16Minnesota Twins$342$390.2214.1%
17Colorado Rockies$313$385.0023.0%
18Milwaukee Brewers$320$384.4620.1%
19Cleveland Guardians$315$383.4421.7%
20Arizona Diamondbacks$314$377.7720.3%
21Tampa Bay Rays$301$372.2423.7%
22Cincinnati Reds$315$367.4016.6%
23Pittsburgh Pirates$309$358.4816.0%
24Baltimore Orioles$328$357.789.1%
25Kansas City Royals$302$353.8417.2%
26Toronto Blue Jays$328$347.786.0%
27Miami Marlins$295$344.2516.7%
28Chicago White Sox$288$329.4114.4%
29Detroit Tigers$306$322.935.5%
30Oakland Athletics$241$264.379.7%

For more information on how teams from the NFL, NBA, NHL and MLS performed, please see the press release below or check out the blog onsite here: https://sportbet.one/blog/ranking-2030s-most-valuable-sports-teams/

