//Braves project to become 3rd highest in revenue by 2030

ATLANTA – In a new study, the Atlanta Braves are projected to surpass $640 million in revenue by 2030 to become the third highest in the MLB.

MLB revenue soared to $11.6 billion in 2023, marking a $1 billion increase from the previous year, with even greater growth expected next season.

In October, Commissioner Rob Manfred pointed to record attendance and a surge in youth viewership, predicting that MLB’s 2024 revenue could reach an all-time high.

As revenues continue to climb, which teams are driving this growth, and which are projected to lead MLB in revenue by 2030?

Sportbet.one’s new study predicts that by 2030, the Atlanta Braves will be the MLB’s 3rd highest earning team – pulling in a yearly revenue of $643.54, an increase of 36.1%.

Looking into the percentages, the Los Angles Dodgers are projected to have the fastest growing revenue, experiencing an increase of 42.7% (The raw data from every team can be found here).

Every MLB Team in Order of Predicted 2030 Revenue Rank Team Revenue 2024 (Millions) Predicted 2030 Revenue (Millions) Increase 1 Los Angeles Dodgers $549 $783.64 42.7% 2 New York Yankees $679 $737.92 8.7% 3 Atlanta Braves $473 $643.54 36.1% 4 Chicago Cubs $506 $642.04 26.9% 5 Boston Red Sox $500 $636.15 27.2% 6 Houston Astros $445 $631.37 41.9% 7 Texas Rangers $425 $533.26 25.5% 8 Philadelphia Phillies $458 $524.06 14.4% 9 San Francisco Giants $443 $519.86 17.3% 10 Seattle Mariners $396 $471.88 19.2% 11 Los Angeles Angels $388 $458.78 18.2% 12 New York Mets $393 $451.03 14.8% 13 Washington Nationals $355 $438.02 23.4% 14 San Diego Padres $345 $418.26 21.2% 15 St. Louis Cardinals $372 $415.04 11.6% 16 Minnesota Twins $342 $390.22 14.1% 17 Colorado Rockies $313 $385.00 23.0% 18 Milwaukee Brewers $320 $384.46 20.1% 19 Cleveland Guardians $315 $383.44 21.7% 20 Arizona Diamondbacks $314 $377.77 20.3% 21 Tampa Bay Rays $301 $372.24 23.7% 22 Cincinnati Reds $315 $367.40 16.6% 23 Pittsburgh Pirates $309 $358.48 16.0% 24 Baltimore Orioles $328 $357.78 9.1% 25 Kansas City Royals $302 $353.84 17.2% 26 Toronto Blue Jays $328 $347.78 6.0% 27 Miami Marlins $295 $344.25 16.7% 28 Chicago White Sox $288 $329.41 14.4% 29 Detroit Tigers $306 $322.93 5.5% 30 Oakland Athletics $241 $264.37 9.7%

For more information on how teams from the NFL, NBA, NHL and MLS performed, please see the press release below or check out the blog onsite here: https://sportbet.one/blog/ranking-2030s-most-valuable-sports-teams/