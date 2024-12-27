//51-year-old man wanted for officer shooting is now in custody

Share with friends

COWETA – A 51-year-old man wanted for an officer shooting during a car chase is now in custody, according to the GBI.

Release:

UPDATE:

Thanks to GSP and the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, Ira Williams is now in custody.

UPDATE – December 19, 2024:

Arrest warrants have been issued for Ira Troy Williams wanted for Aggravated Assault against a police officer for shooting at Troopers during the car chase.

He was last seen running into the woods near Highway 29 at Calico Loop, Grantville, GA.

WILLIAMS IS CONSIDERED ARMED AND DANGEROUS.

Anyone with information is asked to please call the Georgia State Patrol at 404-624-7451 or the

GBI Regional Investigative Office in Midland at 706-565-7888. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-8477, online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

ORIGINAL RELEASE:

The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Grantville, Coweta County, Georgia. The Georgia State Patrol (GSP) asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on December 18, 2024. One man, identified as Ira Troy Willams, age 51, was identified as the subject of the officer involved shooting. One GSP K-9 Officer was shot. No other Troopers were injured during the incident. The K-9 Officer was treated and released from a veterinary hospital.

The preliminary information indicates on Wednesday, December 18, 2024, at about 1:45 p.m., a GSP Trooper initiated a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Cruze traveling southbound on Interstate 85 (I-85). The driver, Williams, provided his driver’s license to the Trooper performing the traffic stop. Williams then drove away from the scene, traveling southbound on I-85, leading to a car chase by GSP. During the chase, Williams fired a weapon several times from his car at Troopers and Coweta County Deputies who joined the chase. The Troopers returned gunfire.

Troopers performed several PIT maneuvers to disable the Chevrolet Cruze. The car chase ended in Grantville. Williams got out of his car and again fired his weapon several times at the Troopers while running away. It is unknown at this time whether Williams was injured during the incident. Williams has not been taken into custody at this time.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Office in Columbus at (706) 565-7888. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Coweta Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.