ATLANTA – The new 2025 Georgia Travel Guide now available offers 130 pages to inspire endless exploration across the Peach State.

The 2025 Georgia Travel Guide is now available, offering 130 pages of inspiration for travelers of all interests. From cover to cover, the guide is a gateway to endless exploration across the Peach State, featuring a detailed state map, local tips, and insights into everything from iconic landmarks to hidden gems. It is the ultimate invitation to start planning a visit to the State of Georgia for 2025.

“Whether you’re a first-time visitor or a lifelong Georgian, this year’s travel guide will help you find a reason to keep Georgia on your mind,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “In our family’s travels across the state, we’ve learned that every community holds a unique treasure, with memorable experiences and world-famous Southern hospitality found in every place that Georgians call home. As our state continues to grow and remains a premier destination for travelers and businesses alike, this resource will encourage exploration that will ultimately benefit our local communities, small businesses, and all Georgians, thanks to the economic impact that travelers make across the Peach State.”

New this year, an innovative four-tab cover illustrates the varied landscapes and experiences visitors can explore in Georgia, from chasing waterfalls in the mountains and diving into the vibrant energy of a city’s sports scene to taking in the culture of small towns through local arts performances, and unwinding on the serene, unspoiled beaches along the coast. Images featured on the four tabs include the mountain town of Toccoa Falls, the culturally rich city of Columbus, the picturesque downtown of Covington, and coastal Sapelo Island.

“Tourism plays a key role in driving economic growth and elevating our state’s global appeal,” said Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson. “By showcasing much of what makes our state so special, this guide is the latest example of how tourism not only involves sight-seers, but also business leaders, film producers, event planners, and potential residents, supporting jobs and attracting investments that bolster our state and local economies.”

Informed by traveler sentiment research and visitor data, the guide offers a wide range of trips that can be experienced in Georgia. Through its editorial features, readers will discover a variety of itineraries, attractions, dining options, accommodations, events, and more, designed to appeal to travelers of all ages and interests. Highlights include:

“Best Trips of 2025,” spotlighting must-do experiences that will keep visitors exploring Georgia all year long.

“Ready, Set, Outdoors,” featuring natural wonders and outdoor adventures at Georgia State Parks.

“Travel More, Spend Less,” offering budget-friendly travel tips for friend groups, families, couples, and solo travelers.

“Georgia for All Seasons,” highlighting the very best Georgia has to offer in fall, winter, spring, and summer.

“The Ultimate Set-Jetting Road Trip,” showcasing a cinematic journey to unique filming locations across the state.

“Georgia City Guides,” offering destination itineraries from beaches to mountains and cities to small towns.

“Wag Your Way Across Georgia,” featuring a dog-friendly road trip with exciting stops and activities throughout the state.

“Georgia’s regions and landmarks are as diverse as they are distinct, and this year’s guide captures these unique assets in a way that resonates with the needs and interests of our visitors,” said Georgia Department of Economic Development Chief Marketing Officer Mark Jaronski. “Thanks to the leadership of Governor Kemp, the support of our Tourism Foundation Board of Directors, and the efforts of our statewide tourism industry – including our visitor-driven marketing efforts like this travel guide – Georgians are benefiting from the strongest tourism economy in our state’s history. This guide will further our mission to inspire visitation and spending across all regions of Georgia.”

Following two consecutive years of record-breaking tourism, this annual publication aims to continue Georgia’s upward momentum. In 2023, the state welcomed a new high of 171 million visitors, resulting in a record $43.6 billion in direct visitor spending on Georgia’s hotels, restaurants, transportation, and other local businesses. The impact of that visitation generated nearly $80 billion in statewide economic impact and supported more than 463,400 jobs.

The free guide, produced by the Georgia Department of Economic Development, is available at the nine Georgia Visitor Information Centers, digitally on the Explore Georgia website, by phone at 1-800-VISIT-GA, and through a statewide network of tourism partners, including local welcome centers, attractions, and Georgia State Parks.

For more travel inspiration, visit ExploreGeorgia.org.