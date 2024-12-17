//17-year-old Georgia male arrested in father’s death investigation

Share with friends

COFFEE CO – A 17-year-old Georgia male has been arrested and charged by the GBI for the shooting death of his father.

Release:

On Wednesday, December 11, 2024, the GBI arrested and charged Miguel Gonzalez, age 17, of Douglas, GA, with Aggravated Assault, Felony Murder, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime.

On Tuesday, December 10, 2024, at about 2:00 a.m., the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Douglas was requested by the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office after a 911 call led deputies to the 100 block of Park Place Road in Douglas regarding a shooting incident. Miguel was taken into custody on scene after the initial investigation showed he shot and killed his father, Israel Rivera Cruz, age 45, of Douglas, GA. During the incident, Miguel also inadvertently shot his mother, Jasmine Gonzalez, age 31, of Douglas, who was later treated at a hospital and released. The investigation shows that Miguel approached Israel with a gun after Israel and Jasmine had been arguing. Miguel and Israel began to struggle over the gun, and Miguel eventually regained control of the gun and shot Israel multiple times, killing him.

Miguel was taken into custody by the responding deputies, and he remains in custody at the Coffee County Jail.

Israel’s body will be taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office in Pooler, GA, where an autopsy will be performed.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Douglas at (912) 389-4103, or the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 384-4227. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Waycross Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.