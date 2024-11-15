//Traffic stop ends in shooting death of a GA man, police K9

Share with friends

FAIRBURN – The GBI is investigating a traffic stop that resulted in the injury of a deputy, shooting death of a Georgia man and a police K9.

Release:

At the request of the Fairburn Police Department, GBI agents are investigating an officer involved shooting in Fairburn, Fulton County, GA. One man was shot and killed in the incident. A Coweta County Sheriff’s Office K9 was shot and killed. One Coweta County deputy was injured in the incident.

Preliminary information indicates on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, at about 10:50 p.m., Coweta County Sheriff’s Office deputies attempted to stop a car for a registration violation. The driver, later identified as Jason Andre Wilson, age 23, of Atlanta, GA, refused to stop. Coweta County deputies chased Wilson into Fulton County where they used a PIT maneuver to disable his car. The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office notified the Fairburn Police Department about the incident and Fairburn officers responded to assist. As officers, deputies, and Coweta County K9 Titan approached Wilson’s car, Wilson shot toward them with an AK pistol. The officers and deputies fired back, hitting and killing Wilson.

During the incident, Coweta County K9 Titan was shot and killed. One Coweta County deputy was also shot and wounded. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

Wilson will be taken to the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the GBI case file will be given to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office for review.