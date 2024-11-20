//Three arrested, one at large in Georgia death investigation

Share with friends

WALKER COUNTY – The GBI has arrested three Georgians with a suspect at large in connections to a death investigation.

Release:

The GBI has arrested and charged Kayla Michelle McClure, age 21, of Ringgold, GA, James Logan Darty, age 21, of Rossville, GA, and Marcuse Allen Chambers, age 18, of Rossville, GA, in connection to the death of Dakota Bottomlee in Chickamauga, GA. Brayden Whatley, age 23, of Rossville, GA is wanted in connection to Bottomlee’s death and remains at large.

On Friday, November 1, 2024, at about 12:30 a.m., the GBI was contacted by the Walker County Sheriff’s Office in reference to a homicide investigation concerning the death of Dakota Bottomlee in Chickamauga, GA.

At about 12:00 a.m., Walker County 911 dispatched Walker County Sheriff’s deputies to a cardiac arrest call at a home in the 1000 block of Johnson Rd, Chickamauga, GA. Deputies arrived on scene to find Bottomlee shot to death in the carport of the home. Bottomlee was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Wednesday, November 6, 2024, a search warrant was executed by the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office SRT team at a home on Alabama Highway in Ringgold. Investigators then obtained a warrant for the arrests of McClure and Darty.

On Friday, November 8, 2024, investigators obtained a warrant for the arrests of Chambers and Whatley.

McClure, Darty, and Chambers were booked into the Walker County Jail.

Whatley remains at large.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about the death of Dakota Bottomlee or about the whereabouts of Brayden Whatley is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Calhoun at 706-624-1424. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.