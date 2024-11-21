Share with friends

CUMMINGS – TCSG celebrates Georgia’s historic apprenticeship investment at the 2024 Georgia Apprenticeship Summit.

The Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) celebrated the announcement of this year’s selection of High Demand Apprenticeship Program (HDAP) awardees at the 2024 Georgia Apprenticeship Summit. With 188 apprentices to be served through this year’s awards, this marks the largest number of apprentices created in a single year through the HDAP program.

“With the continued support of Governor Kemp, Lt. Governor Jones, and the General Assembly, Georgia’s commitment to apprenticeships has never been greater,” said TCSG Commissioner Greg Dozier. “For more than a decade, Georgia has led the nation as the best place for business. The High Demand Apprenticeship Program isn’t just an investment in our workforce, but also a direct investment in Georgia businesses.”

Today’s announcement represents the third year of the program, which was significantly updated in last year’s legislative session through Senate Bill 497. HDAP awards up to $50,000 in funding to Georgia businesses to upskill workers through registered apprenticeships and increase skilled talent within Georgia’s high-demand industries. Since its inception, the program has supported more than 65 Georgia businesses, created more than 250 apprentices, and is on track to lead to a $13.5 million annual economic impact, once programs are completed.

The 2024 Georgia Apprenticeship Summit, held today at Lanier Technical College in Cumming, Georgia, brought together employers, apprentices, and workforce and economic development partners from across the state to hear stories of the impact of Georgia’s apprenticeship programs, and learn about how to further expand apprenticeship opportunities through the support of TCSG and its 22 technical colleges.

November 17 through 23 has been designated Apprenticeship Week in Georgia by Governor Kemp, celebrating its 10th anniversary in the state. Click here to see the 2024 HDAP Program Award List. Click here to see the 2024 HDCI Annual Report.