//South Arts launches Southern Arts Relief & Recovery Fund for artists

ATLANTA – South Arts launches an emergency grant to provide immediate financial support to regional artists affected by recent hurricanes.

Release:

South Arts announces the launch of Southern Arts Relief & Recovery Fund, an emergency grant initiative that will start by providing immediate, unrestricted financial support toward regional artists affected by Hurricanes Helene and Milton. The fund will then transition to addressing medium to long-term challenges faced by the arts and culture sector in disaster recovery.

The initiative launches in partnership with Alternate ROOTS, Mid Atlantic Arts, and National Performance Network (NPN), and will support individual artists impacted in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. Grants start at $500 for artists with the final funding amount in development. The fund will be distributed through South Arts in all states except for North Carolina, where distribution will be coordinated by local partners Arts AVL and the North Carolina Arts Council.

“This is a pivotal moment for our region’s cultural landscape. While we are providing immediate relief through this program, we recognize there is still much work ahead,” said Susie Surkamer, President & CEO of South Arts. “Our goal with this emergency fund is to act swiftly in supporting the artists that are vital to the South and also directly impacted by recent devastation. To fully realize this mission, we hope to engage both applicants and potential donors who can help strengthen and sustain these efforts.”

With seed funding from the Educational Foundation of America, the program relies on the support of foundations and individual donors and will continue to evolve as the needs of the region’s artists shift over the coming months. Individuals and organizations are able to directly support the Fund by making a tax-deductible donation, and all funds raised will be directed entirely to support individuals impacted within affected areas identified by FEMA. Donations can be made at South Arts’ website.

“We are fortunate to have strong partners on the local, state, regional and national level who have mobilized to provide resources for those affected by Hurricane Helene. Together we will continue to prioritize smart investment to stabilize and strengthen this region, where art is so vital,” said Jeff Bell, Executive Director of the North Carolina Arts Council.

Artists currently residing in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, or Virginia are encouraged to apply. Eligible disciplines include craft, literary arts, media/film, performing arts, traditional/folk arts, and visual arts. Applicants must be 18 years or older and actively engaged in their practice. All applications will be reviewed for both eligibility and need. The selection process will prioritize diversity across disciplines, ethnicity, gender, and disability to ensure broad, inclusive support.

Grant applications for artists in North Carolina are now open, administered by Arts AVL. To apply, visit the Arts AVL website. Applications for artists in the other eligible states are currently under development. Additionally, the opportunity for relief funding for arts organizations in North Carolina is under development and will be available from the North Carolina Arts Council in the near future. For more information on the fund’s eligibility and application portals, please sign up for South Arts’ mailing list.

For additional information about making a gift, contact Charles Phaneuf at cphaneuf@southarts.org or (404) 201-7923.

About South Arts

South Arts advances Southern vitality through the arts. The nonprofit regional arts organization was founded in 1975 to build on the South’s unique heritage and enhance the public value of the arts. South Arts’ work responds to the arts environment and cultural trends with a regional perspective. South Arts offers an annual portfolio of activities designed to support the success of artists and arts providers in the South, address the needs of Southern communities through impactful arts-based programs, and celebrate the excellence, innovation, value and power of the arts of the South. For more information, visit www.southarts.org.

About Alternate ROOTS

Alternate ROOTS is an organization based in the Southern USA whose mission is to support the creation and presentation of original art, in all its forms, which is rooted in a particular community of place, tradition or spirit. As a coalition of cultural workers we strive to be allies in the elimination of all forms of oppression. ROOTS is committed to social and economic justice and the protection of the natural world and addresses the concerns through its program and services. For more information, visit https://alternateroots.org/.

About National Performance Network

NPN contributes to a more just and equitable world by building artists’ power; advancing racial and cultural justice in the arts; fostering relationship-building and reciprocity between individuals, institutions and communities; and working towards systems change in arts and philanthropy in the South and across the US. For more information, visit https://npnweb.org/.

About Mid Atlantic Arts

Mid Atlantic Arts nurtures and funds the creation and presentation of diverse artistic expression and connects people to meaningful arts experiences within our region and beyond. Created in 1979, Mid Atlantic Arts supports artists, presenters, and organizations through unique programming, grant support, partnerships, and information sharing. Created in 1979, Mid Atlantic Arts is aligned with the region’s state arts councils and the National Endowment for the Arts. We combine state and federal funding with private support from corporations, foundations, and individuals to nurture diverse artistic expression while connecting people to meaningful arts experiences within our region and beyond. Visit https://www.midatlanticarts.org/ for more information.

About Arts AVL

Founded in 1953, ArtsAVL (formerly Asheville Area Arts Council) is the designated arts agency for Buncombe County, NC, and is a regional arts advocate for Western NC. Their mission is to keep the arts at the heart of the community. ArtsAVL fulfills this mission by supporting arts organizations and artists in Buncombe County through connection, advocacy, and grants. Learn more about ArtsAVL at artsavl.org.

About North Carolina Arts Council

The North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, builds on our state’s long-standing love of the arts, leading the way to a more vibrant future. The N.C. Arts Council is an economic catalyst, fueling a thriving nonprofit creative sector that generates $2.23 billion in annual direct economic activity. We sustain diverse arts expression and traditions while investing in innovative approaches to art-making. The N.C. Arts Council has proven to be a champion for youth by cultivating tomorrow’s creative citizens through arts education. For more information, visit https://www.ncarts.org/.