//GSP encourages motorists to be patient, drive safely during Thanksgiving holiday

ATLANTA – Georgia State Troopers and Officers are encouraging motorists to be patient and drive safely during this Thanksgiving holiday.

Georgia State Patrol (GSP) Troopers and the Motor Carrier Compliance Division (MCCD) Officers will be visible on the interstates and secondary roads throughout the state, to help reduce traffic crashes this Thanksgiving holiday. The 102-hour holiday travel period begins at 6 p.m. Wednesday, November 27, and ends at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, December 1, 2024.

During the 2023 Thanksgiving holiday, the Georgia State Patrol investigated 610 crashes, resulting in 289 injuries. Statewide, there were 18 fatal crashes, resulting in 23 deaths. Of those crashes, GSP investigated 12 fatal crashes resulting in 17 fatalities. In addition to crash investigations, Troopers and Officers arrested 325 people for driving under the influence, while issuing 10,385 citations and 13,383 warnings.

“The Georgia Department of Public Safety wants everyone to make it to their destination to enjoy Thanksgiving with family and friends, but we ask that everyone prioritize safety,” states Colonel William Hitchens, Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Safety. “Before you get on the road, please make sure that you and your passengers, especially children, are properly restrained. Remember, seatbelts save lives,” adds Commissioner Hitchens.

AAA projects that 71.7 million people will take the roads this Thanksgiving holiday season, up 1.3 million from last year. This year’s number also surpasses pre-pandemic numbers when 70.6 million people drove to their Thanksgiving destinations in 2019.

These are some travel tips to keep you and your loved ones safe as you travel this weekend:

Observe the posted speed limit. When you exceed the speed limit, you reduce the amount of time needed to avoid a traffic crash.

When you exceed the speed limit, you reduce the amount of time needed to avoid a traffic crash. Observe all traffic laws and signals. Traffic laws and signals exist for your safety; failure to obey them can result in crashes that may seriously injure or kill you or others.

Traffic laws and signals exist for your safety; failure to obey them can result in crashes that may seriously injure or kill you or others. Do not drive impaired . Designate a sober driver, call a taxi, rideshare service, friend, or family member to get you home safely.

. Designate a sober driver, call a taxi, rideshare service, friend, or family member to get you home safely. Make sure everyone in the vehicle wears a seatbelt. Also, properly install child safety seats. Georgia law requires children under the age of eight to be in either a car seat or booster seat suitable for their age, weight, and height.

Also, properly install child safety seats. Georgia law requires children under the age of eight to be in either a car seat or booster seat suitable for their age, weight, and height. Show common courtesy to other motorists and pedestrians on the roads. Be mindful of your fellow motorists, especially the most vulnerable, pedestrians and cyclists. Stop at all stop signs, traffic signals and crosswalks, and check your blind spots.

Be mindful of your fellow motorists, especially the most vulnerable, pedestrians and cyclists. Stop at all stop signs, traffic signals and crosswalks, and check your blind spots. Pay attention to large trucks and buses. Leave extra space when merging in front of these large vehicles, anticipate wide turns, stay a safe distance back, signal clearly when merging in front of, or passing, and be patient.

Leave extra space when merging in front of these large vehicles, anticipate wide turns, stay a safe distance back, signal clearly when merging in front of, or passing, and be patient. Do not drive distracted. Refrain from performing any activity that may take your focus off the road, such as texting while driving. On July 1, 2018, the Hands-Free Georgia Act became effective. It prohibits all drivers from using hand-held cell phones while driving. A link to the complete law can be found on the Georgia Governor’s Office of Highway Safety website at www.gahighwaysafety.org.

In addition to safe driving practices, ensure your vehicle is prepared for holiday travel:

Are your lights shining bright? Make sure all the lights are working properly, including high and low beams, flashers, directional signals, brake lights, and the license plate light.

Make sure all the lights are working properly, including high and low beams, flashers, directional signals, brake lights, and the license plate light. Wipe away your troubles. Now is a good time to replace your wiper blades. Many auto parts stores will install for free while you wait.

Now is a good time to replace your wiper blades. Many auto parts stores will install for free while you wait. Windshield washer fluid. Road trips can require a lot of washer fluid to keep the windshield clear. Keep a gallon in the trunk, just in case!

Road trips can require a lot of washer fluid to keep the windshield clear. Keep a gallon in the trunk, just in case! Keep the engine in top condition. Check the radiator and heater hoses for cracks and leaks. Generally, the antifreeze mix should be flushed at least every two years.

Check the radiator and heater hoses for cracks and leaks. Generally, the antifreeze mix should be flushed at least every two years. Check the battery. All batteries lose strength as they age, so don’t take any chances. Many auto-parts stores or repair shops will check your battery for free.

All batteries lose strength as they age, so don’t take any chances. Many auto-parts stores or repair shops will check your battery for free. Pump up the pressure. Underinflated tires cause unsafe handling and braking. Check the pressure in all your tires once a month and before any trip.

Underinflated tires cause unsafe handling and braking. Check the pressure in all your tires once a month and before any trip. Be prepared. Have a few basics along in case you do have trouble, including a charger for your cell phone, flashlight, first-aid kit, fire extinguisher, warning light or flares, jumper cables, and the proper clothing including a hat and gloves.

***SOURCE CONSUMER REPORTS***

If your vehicle becomes disabled or if you need immediate assistance, please do not hesitate to call *GSP (*477). Your call will be automatically routed to the nearest DPS Communications Center for assistance.



During the holiday period, an updated traffic fatality count will be published on the Department of Public Safety’s X page: http://www.twitter.com/ga_dps.