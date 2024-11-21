//GMC congratulates Junior College Athletics teams on a season of triumphs

Share with friends

MILLEDGEVILLE – Georgia Military College congratulates the Junior College Athletics teams on a season of triumphs.

Release:

Junior College Athletics Shine Bright in Fall Competitions

Georgia Military College (GMC) Junior College Athletics has delivered an exceptional fall season, celebrating standout performances across football, soccer, and cross country. We stand proudly behind our exemplary athletics programs, which reinforce GMC’s reputation as Georgia’s premier leadership academy, cultivating excellence both on and off the field.

Junior College Football: Bulldogs Bound for the Semi-Finals

The Georgia Military College Junior College Football Team is making waves, securing a coveted spot in the NJCAA Division I Playoffs. With an impressive 10-1 record and a #2 national ranking, the Bulldogs defeated Lackawanna College on November 9th to advance to the Semifinals.

The Semifinal Game, slated for December 8 at 3:30 PM, has the potential to take place on GMC’s home turf, Davenport Field, and will be broadcast live on ESPN and ESPN+. With their eyes set on a National Championship, the Bulldogs are rallying Milledgeville and the GMC community for their next big challenge.

Junior College Soccer: Championship Legacies Continue

GMC’s Junior College Soccer teams have upheld their winning traditions this season:

•Women’s Soccer: Capturing their second consecutive Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association (GCAA) Championship, the Women’s team finished with a stellar 12-2-2 record, showcasing their resilience and tactical brilliance.

•Men’s Soccer: With their 9th straight GCAA Championship title and a remarkable 14-3-3 season, the Men’s team continues to solidify their legacy as a powerhouse in collegiate soccer.

These accomplishments reflect the unwavering dedication of GMC’s players and coaching staff.

Cross Country Teams: Running Toward Excellence

The GMC Cross Country teams sprinted into the spotlight this season:

•Women’s Cross Country: Secured their second consecutive GCAA Championship title on October 25th.

•Men’s Cross Country: Earned a commendable runner-up finish in the GCAA Championship.

Both teams competed at the 2024 NJCAA Division III National Championship in Richmond, Virginia, on November 9th. While they didn’t bring home hardware, personal bests by runners such as Noah Correa, Preston Mann, Jessica Zukowsky, Cecelia Spencer, and Stacey Baaheth capped off a season of determination and growth.

GMC Athletics: A Legacy of Excellence

Georgia Military College is proud of its Junior College Athletics teams and their unwavering sportsmanship, perseverance, and teamwork. The Bulldogs, soccer teams, and cross country runners have brought distinction to GMC and Milledgeville alike.

As GMC athletes continue to excel on the field, court, and track, their success reflects the enduring support of the GMC community. Together, we look forward to celebrating many more milestones in the future.