//Georgia man arrested by GBI for Trafficking Methamphetamine

LUMPKIN CO – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested a 59-year-old Georgia man with Trafficking Methamphetamine.

Release:

The GBI has arrested and charged Tony Lamar Sullens, age 59, of Dahlonega, GA, with Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession of a Controlled Substance – Schedule II, and Possession of a Controlled Substance – Schedule IV.

On November 15, 2024, Sullens was arrested at his home in Dahlonega, GA, for a Probation Violation warrant. During a subsequent search of his property, law enforcement found and seized more than 600 grams of suspected Methamphetamine, over 80 suspected Hydrocodone pills, and over 110 suspected Alprazolam pills.

Sullens was booked into the Lumpkin County Detention Center.

The Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office, Department of Community Supervision, and the GBI Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office participated in this investigation.

This investigation is active and ongoing. If you have information related to drug activity, you are encouraged to call GBI ARDEO at (706) 348-7410. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

The Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office is a multi-agency unit that covers 30 counties in North Georgia and consists of the following Sheriff’s Offices and Police Agencies: White County, Lumpkin County, Banks County, Jackson County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Rabun County, Franklin County, Gilmer County, Fannin County, the Cleveland Police Department and the Toccoa Police Department, along with the Georgia National Guard Counter Drug Task Force, the Georgia State Patrol, Georgia Department of Community Supervision, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.