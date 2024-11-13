//Georgia DOT elects vice president of AASHTO

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The Georgia DOT has elected the vice president of the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials.

Release:

Russell R. McMurry, P.E., Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT), has been elected 2024-2025 vice president of the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO). AASHTO is a nonprofit, nonpartisan association representing highway and transportation departments in the 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Its primary goal is to foster the development, operation, and maintenance of an integrated national transportation system. AASHTO works to educate the public and key decision-makers about the critical role that transportation plays in securing a good quality of life and sound economy for our nation. AASHTO serves as a liaison between state departments of transportation and the federal government.

“I’m very honored to have been selected by my peers from across the nation for this role,” said McMurry. “The timing couldn’t be better as we begin to work developing policy principles to share with Congress for the next transportation funding bill which ends in 2026. I look forward to collaborating with many groups and supporting AASHTO’s current president, Garrett Eucalitto of Connecticut DOT, to develop policy and funding principles that will meaningfully impact the future trajectory of transportation.”

McMurry began his career at Georgia DOT in 1990 as an engineering intern. He has served in a variety of leadership roles within the department and rose to his current position when the State Transportation Board of Georgia appointed him commissioner by unanimous vote in 2015. As commissioner, McMurry manages a staff of almost 4,000 civil servants with an annual operating budget of 4 billion dollars. Under his leadership, Georgia DOT is focused on providing a transportation system focused on innovation, safety, sustainability and mobility solutions vital to Georgia’s continued economic growth and success.

Commissioner McMurry has previously served as AASHTO’s treasurer, as well as chair of the Council on Highways and Streets and a member of the Strategic Management Committee. He will continue to serve as the Commissioner of Georgia DOT during his term as AASHTO vice president.

Georgia Department of Transportation plans, constructs and maintains Georgia’s state and federal highways. We’re involved in bridge, waterway, public transit, rail, general aviation, bike and pedestrian programs. And we help local governments maintain their roads. Georgia DOT and its nearly 4,000 employees are committed to delivering a transportation system focused on innovation, safety, sustainability and mobility. The Department’s vision is to boost Georgia’s competitiveness through leadership in transportation.