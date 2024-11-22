//GDOT provides motorists with travel forecast for Thanksgiving holiday

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Transportation announces lane closure, suspensions, and travel forecast for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Release:

The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) is helping travelers get to their Thanksgiving destinations with fewer delays. To improve traffic flow during the holiday, Georgia DOT will suspend lane closures on interstates, major state routes, and roads near popular shopping areas from 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27, through 10 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 1.



This suspension of construction-related lane closures aims to reduce congestion and create a smoother travel experience for everyone. Georgia DOT will implement similar restrictions for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.



Important Reminders for Travelers:

While lane closures are suspended, construction crews may still be active near highways, and some long-term lane closures could remain in place for safety reasons.

Emergency or incident-related lane closures may still occur at any time, as needed.

Stay alert, follow road signs, and exercise extra caution, particularly near work zones.

For real-time road conditions and updates, visit the Georgia DOT website or use a traffic monitoring app. Georgia DOT wishes all travelers a safe and enjoyable Thanksgiving holiday!

Georgia DOT expects traffic congestion on metro Atlanta interstates to begin increasing on the afternoon of Monday, Nov. 25, with Wednesday, Nov. 27 anticipated to experience heavier than normal traffic levels. Additionally, Saturday, Dec. 1, poses a higher risk for crashes, and motorists should remain vigilant. Post-holiday congestion is likely to peak between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Sunday.



If holiday travel is necessary, consider the following Thanksgiving travel forecast for metro Atlanta interstates:

Moderate traffic on Monday, Nov. 25 and Tuesday, Nov. 26

traffic on Monday, Nov. 25 and Tuesday, Nov. 26 Heaviest traffic and congestion on Wednesday, Nov. 27 between the hours of 12 p.m. and 6 p.m.

traffic and congestion on Wednesday, Nov. 27 between the hours of 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. Light traffic Thursday, Nov. 28 and Friday, Nov. 29

traffic Thursday, Nov. 28 and Friday, Nov. 29 Moderate traffic expected to return Saturday, Nov. 30 between 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. as people make their way back home

traffic expected to return Saturday, Nov. 30 between 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. as people make their way back home Heavy traffic and high potential for crashes Sunday, Dec. 1



Additionally, historical Thanksgiving travel data from 2023 for major interstates outside of metro Atlanta have shown the following trends starting from Monday, November 25 to Sunday, December 1:

I-20 eastbound congestion on Monday, Nov. 25 heading into metro Atlanta; westbound congestion Sunday, Dec. 1 heading towards Alabama

I-75 is predicted to have heavy congestion southbound and northbound coming out of Atlanta in Stockbridge

I-85 and I-185 congestion in west Georgia near Alabama

I-24 eastbound congestion near Chattanooga.

I-16 westbound congestion exiting Savannah and I-16 eastbound congestion entering Savannah.

Below are the adjusted schedules for the Northwest Corridor Express Lanes and the South Metro Express Lanes. Significant changes from the routine schedule, indicated in orange text below, will be implemented between November 25 – December 1. Please note, the schedules are subject to change due to traffic needs.



With Black Friday shopping, historical data shows these traffic predictions for corridors near popular metro Atlanta shopping areas:

Lenox Mall (SR 141/Peachtree Rd) Heavy, but better than normal traffic expected Worst time: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Perimeter Mall (Ashford Dunwoody Rd, Hammond Dr, Perimeter Center W) Heavy, but better than normal traffic expected Worst time: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Cumberland Mall (SR 3N/Cobb Pkwy) Heavy, but better than normal traffic expected Worst time: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Mall of Georgia (SR 20/Buford Dr) Heavier than normal traffic expected Worst time: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Ponce City Market/Midtown Place (SR 8/Ponce De Leon Ave) Heavy, but better than normal traffic expected Worst time: 12 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Edgewood Retail District (SR 42/Moreland Ave) Heavy, but better than normal traffic expected Worst time: 1 p.m. – 8 p.m.



The weekend is expected to be a good time to travel on metro Atlanta surface streets with lighter than usual traffic.

Safety Driving Tips:

Drive Alert, Stay Buckled, Minimize Distractions: Motorists should always drive defensively with their hands on the wheel and eyes on the road for the Thanksgiving travel period and beyond. Too much turkey? Don’t worry, seat belts stretch! Always be sure to buckle up before hitting the road. Click It or Ticket remains in full effect for the holiday travel period. Travelers should not operate a motor vehicle without first putting on their seat belt.

Plan Ahead Before you hit the road, visit 511ga.org, download the free 511 Georgia app for turn-by-turn navigation and estimated travel times, to check traffic camera and for real-time travel speeds.

Call 511 to request HERO or CHAMP Assistance HERO operators patrol the metro Atlanta area 24/7. It is a free service in the state of Georgia. CHAMP operators patrol interstates outside of metro Atlanta (except I-59 and I-24) and is a free service.

Move over for First Responders Traffic-related incidents are a leading cause of death for law enforcement officers. Let’s all do our part to ensure highway safety. Drive alert, eliminate distractions, and stay focused on the road. If traffic is too heavy to move over safely, the law requires drivers to slow down below the posted speed limit instead and to be prepared to stop. Georgia’s Move-Over law requires drivers to move over one lane, if possible, if an emergency vehicle with flashing lights is parked on the shoulder of the highway. Vehicles included in the law include all first responders (law enforcement, fire, EMS), utility vehicles, DOT vehicles, HERO and CHAMP units, and wreckers tending to an accident.



For up-to-date information about travel conditions on Georgia’s interstates and state routes, call 511 or visit www.511ga.org before heading out. 511 is a free service that provides real-time statewide information on Georgia’s interstates and state routes, including traffic conditions, incidents, lane closures and delays due to inclement weather 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Callers can also transfer to operators to request HERO assistance in metro Atlanta or CHAMP service on highways in other regions of the state.

Georgia Department of Transportation plans, constructs and maintains Georgia’s state and federal highways. We’re involved in bridge, waterway, public transit, rail, general aviation, bike and pedestrian programs. And we help local governments maintain their roads. Georgia DOT and its nearly 4,000 employees are committed to delivering a transportation system focused on innovation, safety, sustainability and mobility. The Department’s vision is to boost Georgia’s competitiveness through leadership