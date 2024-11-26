//GDOL pays tribute to late Commissioner Bruce Thompson

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Labor pays tribute to the life and leadership of Georgia Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson.

The Georgia Department of Labor mourns the passing of Commissioner Bruce Thompson, a visionary leader, devoted mentor, and dedicated public servant. While his entrepreneurial spirit and unwavering commitment to excellence will be deeply missed, Commissioner Thompson’s greatest legacy lies in his ability to foster a culture of family and belonging for those who worked alongside him.

Born and raised on a Montana farm, Bruce Thompson embraced the values of hard work and perseverance from an early age. These principles earned him a college wrestling scholarship and laid the foundation for a lifetime of service, beginning with six years in the U.S. Army National Guard.

A natural entrepreneur, Bruce launched his first business at the age of 10 and went on to build a remarkable portfolio of ventures, including two automatic pool cover companies, six insurance agencies, two funeral homes, and several software firms.

Bruce’s lifelong focus on hard work and service to others naturally extended beyond business, leading him to be elected to the Georgia State Senate in 2013. As Senator, he served as Chairman of the Science & Technology Committee, the Veterans and Homeland Security Committee, and the Economic Development and Tourism Committee. His legislative achievements included authoring groundbreaking bills like the Heartbeat Bill and being named “Legislator of the Year” many times.

With a passion for problem-solving, Bruce became known as a “turnaround specialist,” a skillset that inspired his successful run for Georgia Labor Commissioner. His tenure at the Department of Labor was marked by a renewed focus on transparency, responsiveness, and fiscal responsibility—values he championed with his trademark determination and integrity.

Bruce’s leadership was rooted in a profound belief: no person is too small, no challenge is too great, and no cause is too far gone. With the spirit of a fighter but the compassion required of a strong faith, Bruce was known as a mentor to many in the business community and political arena.

Above all, Bruce cherished his role as a father. He often spoke of his gratitude to the Lord for the privilege of raising his son, Max, and his daughter, Faith. A devoted believer in Jesus Christ, Bruce lived his life guided by faith, embodying the words of Psalm 138:1 even in the most difficult times.

