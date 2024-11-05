//GBI makes arrest in ASU homecoming shooting incident

Share with friends

ALBANY – The GBI has arrested an 18-year-old male in connection to the homecoming shooting incident at Albany State University.

Release:

UPDATE:

The GBI has arrested and charged Jeremy Marshall, age 18, of Albany, GA, with 3 counts of Aggravated Assault and 3 counts of Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony in connection to the shooting at Albany State University. He is currently being held at the Dougherty County Jail. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

UPDATE – October 21, 2024:

Originally, our release stated that 6 people were shot, leaving one person dead and five others injured. We have since confirmed that 5 people were shot (1 dead, 4 injured by gunfire). Another victim was injured while attempting to run away, but she was not shot.

The investigation is active and ongoing. If any further details become available for release, they will be added to the news release on the GBI website.

ORIGINAL RELEASE:

The GBI is investigating a shooting that occurred at Albany State University (ASU) on the evening of Saturday, October 19, 2024, during the university’s Homecoming Weekend festivities. The incident happened around 8:50 p.m. in a crowded area near a campus concert. The Albany State University Police Department, with the assistance of local and state law enforcement, responded swiftly to the scene.

Five people were shot during the incident. One victim, De’Marion Tashawn Daniels, a 19-year-old from Newnan, Georgia, was killed. Daniels was not an ASU student.

The other four victims include:

A 13 year-old girl, from Albany, suffered a gunshot wound.

A 17 year-old girl, a local high school student, suffered a gunshot wound.

A 16 year-old girl, a local high school student, suffered a gunshot wound.

A 20 year-old girl was grazed by a bullet.

The injured victims were immediately treated at a triage site on campus before being taken to a local hospital for further care.



The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was requested by the Albany State University Police Department to assist with the case at about 9:10 p.m. The campus was placed on lockdown following the shooting, and a search was conducted for the suspect(s). No arrests have been made at this time.

The GBI is leading an active investigation into this deadly shooting. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Albany State University Police Department at 229-430-4711 or submit an anonymous tip by calling the GBI Tip Line at 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), visiting gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or using the See Something, Send Something mobile app.