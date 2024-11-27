//GBI arrests 36-year-old in GA homicide investigation

Share with friends

TOCCOA – A 36-year-old Georgia man has been arrested by the GBI in connection to the homicide investigation of a 42-year-old woman.

Release:

On Monday, November 25, 2024, the GBI arrested and charged Corey Bryant, age 36, of Toccoa, GA, with malice murder in connection to the death of Angela Baker, age 42, of Toccoa, Georgia.

On Friday, November 22, 2024, at about 4:30 p.m., the GBI was requested by the Toccoa Police Department to assist in a death investigation on East Franklin Street. Baker was found dead in her home by family members.

Bryant was located on Friday a short time after Baker was discovered dead. Bryant was arrested for charges stemming from a fight on November 22, 2024, which was a separate incident from the homicide. Bryant and Baker were previously involved in a relationship. Through the investigation, agents discovered evidence which led to the charge against Bryant for Baker’s death.

This case is active and ongoing. Anyone with additional information in the case may contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Cleveland at 706-348-4866 or by contacting the GBI Tipline at 1-800-597-TIPS (8477) or online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Mountain Circuit Judicial Circuit District Attorney for prosecution.