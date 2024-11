Share with friends

ATLANTA – Atlanta Braves pitcher Chris Sale wins the 2024 National League Cy Young Award for the first time in 14 seasons.

https://www.mlb.com/braves/press-release/press-release-chris-sale-wins-cy-young-award?t=braves-press-releases