//Armed Georgia man shot by officers serving arrest warrants

CANTON – The GBI is investigating a shooting that occurred while officers were serving arrest warrants to a Georgia man.

At the request of the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, GBI agents are investigating an officer involved shooting in Cherokee County, GA. Charles H. Woodall, age 52, of Cartersville, GA, was shot and killed. No officers were injured.

On Friday, November 22, 2024, at about 9:50 p.m., the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office was requested by the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office to assist them with serving arrest warrants for Woodall. The warrants for Woodall included charges for entering auto, rape and incest.

The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office determined that Woodall had been staying in Cherokee County at a location off Ficklen Church Way. Just after 11:00 p.m., the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office made contact with Woodall to serve the arrest warrants. Woodall was armed and pointed the gun at the deputies. Cherokee SWAT, a multi-agency SWAT team, responded to the home to assist with the apprehension of Woodall. Despite efforts to negotiate with Woodall, he refused to put down the gun and continued to point it at deputies. Law enforcement shot Woodall. Deputies rendered aid following the shooting until Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services responded to provide medical treatment. When Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services personnel arrived, they determined Woodall was dead at the scene.

Woodall will be taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

This investigation is active ongoing. Once completed, the case file will be given to the Blue Ridge Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.