//AAA: New model vehicles with AEB avoid 100% of forward collisions

ATLANTA – New research from AAA has discovered that 2024 model vehicles with automatic emergency braking avoided 100% of forward collisions.

AAA’s latest research found that new (2024) model vehicles with automatic emergency braking (AEB) avoided 100% of forward collisions when tested at speeds up to 35 mph, in comparison to old (2017 – 2018) model vehicles, which only avoided collisions 51% of the time. AEB uses forward-facing cameras and other sensors to automatically tell the car to apply the brakes when a crash is imminent. Most new vehicles are equipped with AEB. However, earlier this year, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) issued a new Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) requiring automakers to include AEB in their vehicles by 2029.

“Since we began testing AEB in 2014, the advancements by automakers are commendable and promising in improving driver safety,” said Greg Brannon, director of automotive engineering research. “There is still significant work is still ahead to ensure the systems work at higher speeds.”

Over the last decade, AAA has evaluated various advanced driver assistance systems, including AEB, to determine if the technology performs as expected. While these systems continue to be refined with upgraded software and sensors, AAA wanted to see if AEB functionality has improved when compared to older versions.

Background

AAA, in partnership with the Automobile Club of Southern California’s Automotive Research Center, conducted research in a closed-course, simulated environment to evaluate the performance progression of AEB systems on older model vehicles (2017 – 2018) compared to new (2024). Old and new test vehicles of the same make and model were evaluated at three common speeds (12 mph, 25 mph, and 35 mph) to see how well they performed in a forward collision. Learn more from the full report.

Results

When tested at speeds up to 35 mph, new model vehicles (2024) were nearly twice as likely to avoid a collision as older model vehicles (2017 – 2018), which aligns with current safety standards requiring AEB to work up to this same speed.

Conclusion

Based on these results, the progression of AEB systems in vehicles demonstrates substantial improvement over time. The newest models were capable of avoiding potential collisions altogether at slower speeds. This improvement in AEB technology is a promising development that significantly reduces the risk of collisions on the road. As car manufacturers continue to enhance these systems, can the public expect even higher levels of safety and reliability? AAA will continue to monitor these developments and other changes to regulations.

“While driver assistance technology has greatly improved safety, it’s still imperfect. That’s why it’s important for drivers to understand their vehicle’s limitations and stay fully engaged while behind the wheel,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group.

Driver Advice:

The progression of these systems is improving and performing as intended. Having these systems in your vehicle can help prevent collisions.

Never rely solely on technology to apply the brakes. AEB systems are not a replacement for an attentive driver.

Be aware of the limitations of an AEB system and stay engaged while driving. Maintain focus, even when driving vehicles equipped with advanced safety features.

Engaging in risky driving behaviors such as speeding, texting, driving while drowsy or distracted, or driving under the influence of cannabis or alcohol significantly increases the risk of a collision. Remember to stay alert! Follow speed limits, keep your smartphone out of reach, and only drive when sober.

What happens at higher speeds?

According to data collected by the Federal Highway Administration, most of the U.S.’s total miles are driven at higher speeds (above 35 mph). AAA engineers added test scenarios to assess the limits of current AEB systems at higher speeds. Three out of four vehicles evaluated avoided a 45-mph collision. For those vehicles that avoided a crash at 45 mph, the test speed was increased to 55 mph. None of the remaining test vehicles avoided a collision at 55 mph.

Bottom Line:

These findings highlight the importance of continued AEB improvements. A NHTSA rule released earlier this year requires new vehicles to avoid a forward collision at speeds up to 62 mph by 2029.

Encouraged by the new NHTSA ruling, AAA offers the following advice to industry:

Continued Development of Advanced AEB Systems: Automakers should prioritize developing AEB systems for high-speed scenarios like those in the new FMVSS 127. These systems have already displayed significant efficacy in preventing collisions up to 35 mph.

Automakers should prioritize developing AEB systems for high-speed scenarios like those in the new FMVSS 127. These systems have already displayed significant efficacy in preventing collisions up to 35 mph. Enhance Forward Collision Warning (FCW) Alerts: If FCW systems offer earlier alerts, they can provide drivers with additional reaction time, decreasing the sole reliance on AEB systems. This approach can establish a more cooperative safety mechanism where the driver and the vehicle collaborate to prevent collisions.

If FCW systems offer earlier alerts, they can provide drivers with additional reaction time, decreasing the sole reliance on AEB systems. This approach can establish a more cooperative safety mechanism where the driver and the vehicle collaborate to prevent collisions. Research and Development for High-Speed Scenarios: Ongoing investment in research and development is crucial for improving the effectiveness of AEB systems at higher speeds. This involves advancing sensor technologies, optimizing braking algorithms to minimize false positives, and undertaking comprehensive real-world testing to meet updated regulatory requirements and guarantee safety at higher speeds.

Methodology

In partnership with the Automobile Club of Southern California’s Automotive Research Center, AAA tested early and late model vehicles from the same automaker evaluated back-to-back on the same day to eliminate any testing bias.

Please refer to the full report for details on the methodology, including specific testing equipment and test track characteristics.