//SC teenager arrested for GA homecoming afterparty shooting

ELBERTON – The GBI has arrested and charged an 18-year-old male from South Carolina with the deadly shooting at a homecoming afterparty.

Release:

UPDATE:

The GBI has arrested and charged Jarquavious Demetriun Scott, age 18, of Anderson, SC, with Felony Murder for the death of Bryshun Treviyus O’Brien Jordan, age 15, of Hartwell, Hart County, GA.

Scott was booked into the Anderson County Jail. He is awaiting extradition to Georgia



ORIGINAL RELEASE:

At the request of the Elbert County Sheriff’s Office, GBI agents are assisting in the investigation into a shooting that occurred on Evergreen Drive, in Elberton, Elbert County, GA.

On Saturday, October 12, 2024, at around 11:50 p.m., there was a shooting at a homecoming afterparty that left one minor dead and 7 others injured.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Elbert County Sheriff’s Office Anonymous Tipline at 706-408-0608 or the GBI Watch Desk, where anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Additional updates may follow and will be added to this release.



Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Northern Judicial Circuit for prosecution.