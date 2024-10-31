//SBA provides critical disaster assistance for Georgians

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The SBA is providing disaster assistance for Georgians to recover and rebuild from Hurricane Helene.

The SBA Disaster Assistance program has assigned a Public Affairs Specialist to assist Georgians in the process and understanding the availability of disaster assistance with the SBAs Office of Disaster Recovery and Resilience.

During disaster declarations, federal agencies like SBA depend on local governments (chambers, economic developments, etc. specific to the stakeholder you are writing) to help us disseminate outreach materials to their community.

Provided below is the most up-to-date information on the SBA Disaster Assistance program.

GEORGIA – HURRICANE HELENE

Declaration #20711

Office Locations

Updated 10/25/24