//SBA provides critical disaster assistance for Georgians

ATLANTA – The SBA is providing disaster assistance for Georgians to recover and rebuild from Hurricane Helene.
The SBA Disaster Assistance program has assigned a Public Affairs Specialist to assist Georgians in the process and understanding the availability of disaster assistance with the SBAs Office of Disaster Recovery and Resilience.
During disaster declarations, federal agencies like SBA depend on local governments (chambers, economic developments, etc. specific to the stakeholder you are writing) to help us disseminate outreach materials to their community.
Provided below is the most up-to-date information on the SBA Disaster Assistance program.
GEORGIA – HURRICANE HELENE
Declaration #20711
Office Locations
Updated 10/25/24
|Office Type
|County
|Address
|Days Open
|IOF
|Fulton
|FEMA Region IV
3005 Chamblee Tucker
Atlanta, GA 30341
|Sunday – Saturday
|JFO
|Fulton
|HUB at Deerfield
13000 Deerfield Pkwy
Alpharetta, GA 30004
|Sunday – Saturday
|BRC
|Lowndes
|Turner Center for the Arts, Art Annex
601 N Patterson St
Valdosta, GA 31601
|Monday – Friday
Saturday
|BRC
|Richmond
|CSRA Regional Commission
3626 Walton Way Ext, Suite 1
Augusta, GA 30909
|Monday – Friday
Saturday
|DRC
|Appling
|Appling County Agricultural Center
2761 Blackshear Highway
Baxley, GA 31513
|Monday – Saturday Sunday
|DRC
|Chatham
|Savannah Technical College Student Enrichment Center Bldg.
5717 White Bluff Rd
Savannah, GA 31405
|8:00 am – 7:00 pm 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm
|DRC
|Coffee
|The Atrium
114 N Peterson Ave
Douglas, GA 31533
|Monday – Saturday Sunday
|DRC
|Liberty
|Miller Park/HQ Fire Station
6944 E. Oglethorpe HWY
Midway, GA 31320
|Monday – Saturday Sunday
|DRC
|Lowndes
|City of Valdosta
4434 Forrest Street Ext
Valdosta, GA 31605
|Monday – Saturday Sunday
|DRC
|McDuffie
|Thomson Depot
111 Railroad St.
Thomson, GA 30824
|Monday – Saturday Sunday
|DRC
|Richmond
|HUB for Community Innovation
631 Chafee Ave
Augusta, GA 30904
|Monday – Saturday Sunday
|DRC
|Toombs
|GA Department of Human Services
162 Oxley Dr
Lyons, GA 30436
|Monday – Saturday Sunday
|DRC
|Washington
|Sandersville School Building Authority
514 North Harris St.
Sandersville, GA 31082
|Monday – Saturday Sunday
|PLOC
|Lowndes
|McMullen Southside Library
527 Griffin Avenue
Valdosta, GA 31601
|Monday – Friday
Saturday