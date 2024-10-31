//SBA provides critical disaster assistance for Georgians
Regional NewsOctober 31, 2024

SBA provides critical disaster assistance for Georgians

ATLANTA – The SBA is providing disaster assistance for Georgians to recover and rebuild from Hurricane Helene.

Release:

The SBA Disaster Assistance program has assigned a Public Affairs Specialist to assist Georgians in the process and understanding the availability of disaster assistance with the SBAs Office of Disaster Recovery and Resilience.

During disaster declarations, federal agencies like SBA depend on local governments (chambers, economic developments, etc.  specific to the stakeholder you are writing) to help us disseminate outreach materials to their community.

Provided below is the most up-to-date information on the SBA Disaster Assistance program.

Small-Business-Administration-SBA-Tropical-Storm-Debby-Fact-SheetDownload

GEORGIA – HURRICANE HELENE
Declaration #20711
Office Locations
Updated 10/25/24

Office TypeCountyAddressDays Open
IOFFultonFEMA Region IV
3005 Chamblee Tucker
Atlanta, GA 30341		Sunday – Saturday
JFOFultonHUB at Deerfield
13000 Deerfield Pkwy
Alpharetta, GA 30004		Sunday – Saturday
BRCLowndesTurner Center for the Arts, Art Annex
601 N Patterson St
Valdosta, GA 31601		Monday – Friday
Saturday
BRCRichmondCSRA Regional Commission
3626 Walton Way Ext, Suite 1
Augusta, GA 30909		Monday – Friday
Saturday
DRCApplingAppling County Agricultural Center
2761 Blackshear Highway
Baxley, GA 31513		Monday – Saturday Sunday
DRCChathamSavannah Technical College Student Enrichment Center Bldg.
5717 White Bluff Rd
Savannah, GA 31405		8:00 am – 7:00 pm 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm
DRCCoffeeThe Atrium
114 N Peterson Ave
Douglas, GA 31533		Monday – Saturday Sunday
DRCLibertyMiller Park/HQ Fire Station
6944 E. Oglethorpe HWY
Midway, GA 31320		Monday – Saturday Sunday
DRCLowndesCity of Valdosta
4434 Forrest Street Ext
Valdosta, GA 31605		Monday – Saturday Sunday
DRCMcDuffieThomson Depot
111 Railroad St.
Thomson, GA 30824		Monday – Saturday Sunday
DRCRichmondHUB for Community Innovation
631 Chafee Ave
Augusta, GA 30904		Monday – Saturday Sunday
DRCToombsGA Department of Human Services
162 Oxley Dr
Lyons, GA 30436		Monday – Saturday Sunday
DRCWashingtonSandersville School Building Authority
514 North Harris St.
Sandersville, GA 31082		Monday – Saturday Sunday
PLOCLowndesMcMullen Southside Library
527 Griffin Avenue
Valdosta, GA 31601		Monday – Friday
Saturday
