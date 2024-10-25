//GMC Cadets gather for annual Ethics Bowl

Share with friends

Photo: Georgia Military College Junior College Corps of Cadets at the annual Ethic Bowl.

MILLEDGEVILLE – The Georgia Military College Junior College Corps of Cadets attended the annual Ethics Bowl to foster critical thinking and ethical reasoning.

On Friday, October 18, 2024, the Georgia Military College (GMC) Junior College Corps of Cadets gathered for the annual Ethics Bowl, a key event that fosters critical thinking and ethical reasoning in future leaders. As a leading leadership institution, Georgia Military College emphasizes the importance of character development and ethical decision-making in shaping responsible leaders.

Ethics as a Foundation for Education

The Ethics Bowl is an annual competition at Georgia Military College where cadets engage in thoughtful debate over real-world ethical dilemmas. Unlike traditional debates, the Ethics Bowl focuses on civil discourse and respectful analysis of different perspectives.

Dr. Christopher Babb, GMC’s Vice President of Junior College Academics, explained its significance: “Our goal at Georgia Military College is to develop contributing members of society and leaders in their communities. Ethics is a huge part of that. It’s about more than just knowledge—it’s about having the ethical foundation to make better decisions in life.”

Preparing the Junior College Corps of Cadets for Leadership Roles

As a leadership institution, Georgia Military College integrates the Ethics Bowl into the cadets’ curriculum to build essential leadership skills, including ethical reasoning, public speaking, and teamwork. This year’s competition involved six teams from the Junior College Corps of Cadets who prepared by studying 15 ethical case studies provided by the national Association for Practical and Professional Ethics.

Cadets were challenged to analyze and debate issues such as privacy in public surveillance and the ethical implications of artificial intelligence. These thought-provoking discussions help the cadets develop a broader worldview and prepare them for future leadership roles.

Student Perspectives on the Ethics Bowl

GMC cadet Rhys Corbett Small, a United States Air Force Academy Falcon Foundation Scholar from McDonough, Georgia, shared his thoughts on how the Ethics Bowl helped him grow: “The most important part for me was looking beyond my own perspective and listening to others. The Ethics Bowl helped me see new solutions and ethical problems I hadn’t considered before.” This focus on collaboration and open-mindedness is a core aspect of GMC’s leadership development approach.

How the Ethics Bowl Promotes Leadership Development

Dr. Babb highlighted the broader impact of the event: “The Ethics Bowl teaches our cadets how to respectfully engage with opposing viewpoints, analyze complex situations, and present well-reasoned arguments. It’s not about proving someone wrong—it’s about having a deeper understanding of the issue.”

By encouraging civil discourse and ethical reasoning, the Ethics Bowl equips cadets with skills that will benefit them as future leaders in the military and beyond. Dr. Babb also emphasized the importance of respect and civility in modern society, something the Ethics Bowl helps instill in students.

Georgia Military College: A Leadership Institution Committed to Character Development

As part of its mission to produce leaders of character and integrity, Georgia Military College continues to integrate events like the Ethics Bowl into its academic and leadership programs. The event underscores the institution’s commitment to developing cadets who embody the values of duty, honor, and respect—qualities essential for leadership in today’s world.