//Georgians to get a third special tax refund

Share with friends

ATLANTA – Governor Brian Kemp along with other state leaders announce plans for a third special tax refund for hardworking Georgians.

Release:

Governor Brian P. Kemp, joined by First Lady Marty Kemp, Lieutenant Governor Burt Jones, Speaker of the House Jon Burns, and members of the Georgia General Assembly, announced plans to return over $1 billion to the taxpayers of Georgia via a third special tax rebate. The proposed one-time, special refund would mirror previous rebates, returning $250 to single tax filers, $375 to head-of-household filers, and $500 to married couples filing jointly. Between this latest measure and the previous tax rebates, multiple state gas tax suspensions, homeowner tax relief grant, and acceleration of the largest income tax cut in state history enacted by the Governor and General Assembly, these policies have saved Georgia taxpayers over $6.6 billion.

“Inflation may have fallen, but high prices are still here and weighing down hardworking Georgians every time they go to the grocery store, the gas pump, and so many other places in our daily lives,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “While bad policies coming out of Washington, D.C. are still hurting America’s families, here in Georgia we’re working to give our people relief. I want to thank the General Assembly for their support of the measure we announced today, and the many actions we’ve taken before now to put more money back in the pockets of hardworking Georgians.”

This special tax refund would serve as the third rebate package delivered by Governor Kemp and the Georgia General Assembly over the last three years, and it follows the historic tax cut package enacted earlier this year which accelerated the largest state income tax cut in Georgia history.

“Under our state’s strong conservative leadership, we’ve balanced the budget every year while lowering our income tax rate and returning billions of dollars to taxpayers,” said Lt. Governor Burt Jones. “I want to thank Governor Brian Kemp for his leadership and for prioritizing the budgets of Georgia’s families. Priorities like the one announced today will help Georgians keep more of their hard-earned money and will separate us from the failed policies in Washington. I made a promise to the people of Georgia that as your Lt. Governor, I would work every year to lower your taxes and keep more of your hard-earned dollars in your pockets, and I look forward to working with the Governor and the Speaker to do that again when we reconvene in January.”

“Georgia’s strong conservative leadership and strategic fiscal policies have created a historic $16 billion budget surplus, and we’re proud that we’ve been able to continue investing in everything from healthcare and education to infrastructure and workforce development – all while cutting taxes and saving Georgia families and businesses millions of dollars,” said Speaker Jon Burns. “The House is looking forward to working alongside Governor Kemp, Lieutenant Governor Jones, and members of the General Assembly in 2025 to continue returning taxpayer dollars to hardworking Georgians.”

As with the prior special tax refunds, the tax rebates announced will not be taxable income under Georgia law. No additional action is necessary from taxpayers beyond filing their individual income tax returns from the two previous taxable years (2023 and 2024 tax returns).