//GaDOE provides hotspots to rural districts to address internet issues

ATLANTA – The GaDOE is providing hotspots to rural districts to address the internet connectivity issues following the recent hurricanes.

As some Georgia school districts face internet connectivity issues in the wake of Hurricanes Helene and Milton, the Georgia Department of Education is providing internet hotspots to ensure learning can continue.

Affected districts will receive hotspots that they can distribute as needed across their schools and will include service through mid-2025. Currently, devices have been secured for nine primarily rural school districts – Appling, Bartow, Coffee, Laurens, Mitchell, Monroe, Taylor, Towns, and Wayne.

“Many Georgia school districts have experienced severe impacts this hurricane season,” State School Superintendent Richard Woods said. “As communities across our state recover, we are committed to ensuring districts and schools have the resources they need to build back and continue providing excellent learning experiences for all students. Providing these hotspots will help districts bridge the gap and ensure the connectivity needed for continued learning.”

GaDOE first provided hotspots, in partnership with T-Mobile, to districts in need of connectivity support at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The agency is building on the same partnership to provide devices to districts following Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

“We are happy to help meet a need identified by Georgia’s rural districts affected by the recent hurricanes,” said Dr. Bronwyn Ragan-Martin, GaDOE Deputy Superintendent for Rural Education & Innovation. “By providing hotspots to increase connectivity, we are fulfilling our mission to serve and support Georgia’s students and educators.”

In response to the impacts of the hurricanes on Georgia school districts, GaDOE has also extended reporting deadlines and secured meal-service waivers from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The Department’s facilities and transportation teams were on the ground working with impacted districts immediately following Hurricane Helene.

Any districts not listed here who are in need of connectivity supports will receive information from GaDOE on how to request assistance.​