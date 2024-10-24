//Agnes Scott College receives HEED Award

Share with friends

DECATUR – Agnes Scott College recently received the 2024 Higher Education Excellence in Diversity Award for commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Agnes Scott College received the 2024 Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) Award from Insight Into Diversity magazine, the oldest and largest diversity- focused publication in higher education. As a recipient of the annual HEED Award — a national honor recognizing U.S. colleges and universities that demonstrate an outstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion — Agnes Scott will be featured, along with 113 other recipients, in the November/December 2024 issue of Insight Into Diversity magazine. This is the fourth year Agnes Scott has been named as a HEED Award recipient.

“This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire community, especially our students, who inspire us every day to create a more inclusive, equitable, and welcoming environment,” said Yves-Rose Porcena, Vice President of People & Culture at Agnes Scott College. “At the heart of our diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts is the belief that belonging is essential for everyone to thrive. This award reminds us that when we embrace and empower all voices, we can foster meaningful change and build a future where everyone feels they truly belong. We remain committed to pushing boundaries, building bridges through courageous conversations, and creating opportunities for meaningful change in all systems.”

Insight Into Diversity magazine selected Agnes Scott College specifically for how diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging are woven into the fabric of the institution, from its student body and faculty to its programming and community engagement initiatives. Agnes Scott’s unique SUMMIT experience, which integrates global learning and inclusive leadership development into the curriculum, equips students with the tools to navigate and influence an increasingly diverse world. The college’s DEI efforts also extend to faculty development, ensuring an inclusive classroom experience that reflects the diverse perspectives of its students and continued work on decolonizing its curriculum.

“The HEED Award process consists of a comprehensive and rigorous application that includes questions relating to the recruitment and retention of students and employees —

and best practices for both — leadership support for diversity, campus culture and climate, supplier diversity, and many other aspects of campus diversity and inclusion,” said Lenore Pearlstein, publisher of Insight Into Diversity magazine. “We take a detailed approach to reviewing each application in deciding who will be named a HEED Award recipient. Our standards are high, and we look for institutions where diversity and inclusion are woven into the work being done ev campus.

For more information about the 2024 HEED Award, visit insightintodiversity.com.

For more information or to show support of Agnes Scott College visit agnesscott.edu.

About Agnes Scott College

Located in Decatur, Georgia, Agnes Scott College was founded in 1889 and is a highly selective women’s liberal arts college with approximately 1,100 students in its undergraduate and graduate programs. Named “Most Innovative” seven years in a row by U.S. News & World Report, and #3 for Undergraduate Teaching and First Year Experiences, Agnes Scott is known for SUMMIT, its dynamic experiential learning curriculum and graduate programs that prepare forward-thinkers to lead inclusively in advocacy and public engagement, strategic communications, and medicine and health. To learn more about Agnes Scott College, please visit agnesscott.edu.

About Insight Into Diversity

Insight Into Diversity magazine is the leader in advancing best practices in DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion) in higher education. Through thought-provoking print and online articles, we share expert advice, valuable resources, in-depth profiles of top DEI programs at colleges and universities, headline news, and much more to help keep our readers informed and empower them to advance DEI initiatives at their institutions. To further our mission, we created the Insight Into Diversity Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) Award in 2012. The HEED Award — including the more targeted Insight Into Diversity Health Professions, Law School, and Community College HEED Awards — is the only national honor to recognize institutions of higher education for their outstanding commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion. Current, archived, and digital issues of Insight Into Diversity magazine are available online at insightintodiversity.com.