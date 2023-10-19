//Secretary of State assists Georgia’s youth financial literacy efforts

Share with friends

ATLANTA – Georgia’s Secretary Raffensperger will tour schools in the state to increase financial literacy among youth.

Secretary Raffensperger will begin a tour of Georgia schools next week as part of his effort to increase financial literacy among youth across the state. Throughout October and November, the Securities Division of the Secretary of State’s office will be hosting live events across the state to engage, encourage, and educate the next generation of Georgians and instill valuable financial literacy skills. This effort is part of Funding The Future, a nationwide financial literacy effort geared toward developing the next generation of savvy financial leaders.

“Financial literacy unlocks the door for so many Americans,” said Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. “These skills, especially when attained early, create strong investing, strong entrepreneurship. These skills are key to a prosperous future.”

In addition to the statewide tour, Secretary Raffensperger is donating over 5,000 financial literacy booklets and investor guides to these local schools. Secretary Raffensperger understands that financial literacy begins by empowering the next generation to take charge of their financial decision-making early.

For information on our financial literacy programs and how to engage your community, please visit the Securities Division at sos.ga.gov.