//Georgia ranks in top ten states most stressed about work

ATLANTA – Georgia ranks in the top ten states most stressed about work according to a new study.

Interesting data reveals Georgia is in the top ten most stressed states about work, with Nevada ranking as the most stressed and Illinois ranking as the second most stressed

Google Trends data reveals searches for ‘quiet quitting burnout’ were up 550% in the past year, and t he American Institute of Stress says 83% of US employees suffer from work-related worrying, which may increase the risk of burnout

Crystal expert Brett Larkin has revealed the best crystals to improve your workspace, boost productivity, and reduce stress

Amethyst is helpful for those struggling with stress, while Black Tourmaline is best for protection against negative energy in the workplace

New data has revealed Georgia is in the top ten most stressed states about work, ranking as the tenth most stressed, with a score of 8.2 out of 10. The data pulled by TinyRituals revealed which states are struggling the most with work-related stress and could benefit the most from crystals in their workspace.

Nevada came in first, scoring 10 out of 10, revealing it as the most stressed state. Following in as the second most stressed state about work is Illinois, with a score of 9.8 out of 10. Texas ranked as the third most stressed state with a score of 9.5 out of 10, followed by Louisiana in fourth place with a score of 9.4 out of 10 and North Carolina in fifth with a score of 9.2 out of 10.

The findings also revealed that Vermont is the least stressed state when it comes to work (scoring just 0.2 out of 10 on the stressed-out scale). Following closely behind is Montana, with a score of 0.4 out of 10, with Minnesota coming just after with a score of 0.6 out of 10.

Fortunately, to help combat stress, productivity slumps, and anxious thoughts, Brett Larkin, Crystal Exert at TinyRituals, has named the best crystals to incorporate into your work environment to help combat work-related stresses.

The ten most stressed states

According to The American Institute of Stress, 83% of US workers suffer from work-related stress, with 25% saying their job is the number one stressor in their lives.

Work-related stress can increase the risk of burnout – a harmful ‘occupational phenomenon caused by chronic workplace stress’ (World Health Organization) – so it’s no surprise that many are considering using feel-good crystals to improve their work environment.

Nationwide job satisfaction may be a problem, with Google Trends revealing that searches for ‘quiet quitting burnout’ were up 550% in the past year – indicating people across the U.S. are struggling to tackle workplace stress and could do with a helping hand.

Nationwide interest in crystals has risen over the last year, with Google Trends revealing that searches for anxiety-fighting crystals have increased by 350% over the last year alone.

And now, according to Crystal Expert Brett Larkin, they can also help with feeling overwhelmed at work – especially for those who work remotely – thanks to their mood-boosting qualities.

He says: “Crystals offer a transformative remedy against workplace stress and burnout, infusing spaces with calming energies that promote focus and resilience.

“By harnessing their unique properties, crystals offer a natural and effective way to counterbalance excessive worrying and support your overall well-being – helping you stay focused and positive while at work.”

The top ten crystals he recommends to elevate your workspace are:

1. Amethyst: Provides a calming energy and reduces stress

Amethyst transforms your workplace into a tranquil and serene space. Its soothing energy relieves stress and fosters harmony, while its guiding light clarifies higher goals. Therefore, this crystal creates a calm, stress-free environment that enhances your productivity and well-being.

Brett says: “Amethyst’s ability to balance energy is perfect for dispelling any negativity within your workspace – perhaps caused by demanding deadlines or a grumpy coworker. Its ability to calm and cleanse the mind will help you maintain mental clarity throughout the busy workday.”

2. Smokey Quartz: Counteracts worrying and boosts positive energy

Smokey quartz promotes positivity in the workspace, working to alleviate stress and help you avoid burnout. This makes it the perfect office addition to intercept and dispel any bad vibes that you come across in your workplace – especially those related to long to-do lists.

3. Clear Quartz: Provides a sense of clarity and promotes goal-setting

Clear quartz elevates any workspace by promoting heightened clarity and increased understanding, helping you get your head around any tricky tasks. This makes it particularly useful for those challenging workdays when concentration is vital.

Brett says: “Clear quartz’ ability to help thoughts flow helps you understand your ambitions and aspirations better, making it easier to keep a clear head when setting and meeting goals. Try keeping clear quartz close when your to-do list starts to get out of control.”

4. Selenite: Reduces anxiety and provides clarity

Selenite works to dissolve negativity and liberate your mind, helping improve your judgment, boost productivity, and provide heightened awareness. This makes it perfect for the days when you’re doing something daunting – perhaps leading an intense presentation.

5. Black Tourmaline: Protects against negative thoughts

Black tourmaline is famed for its protective properties – even in the workplace. It works to purge toxic energy and absorb negative thoughts, ridding you of anxiety throughout the day.

Brett says: “One of the great benefits of black tourmaline is it creates a shield against negative energies, helping you stay positive throughout the day. Try placing four small pieces around four corners of your workspace to create a protective grid from any bad vibes.”

6. Pyrite: Inspires confidence and builds emotional strength

Pyrite, also known as “Fools Gold”, infuses your workspace with an aura of protection and authenticity. This mineral shields against negativity clears toxic thought patterns, and enhances your emotional strength, making it easier to keep focused and productive during the day.

7. Carnelian: Encourages mental clarity and improves energy

Carnelian offers a dynamic boost to any workspace and is the ultimate cure for energy slumps. The stone encourages mental clarity, helping to revitalize your thoughts and magnify your physical energy – so if you struggle to stay focused after your lunch, this stone can help.

Brett says: “When an afternoon slump hits, carnelian is the perfect tool to help remove fatigue and give you a new surge of energy. In the midst of difficult workplace tasks, this could be your key to success, helping to boost your focus and even encourage creative thinking.”

8. Citrine: Brings luck and promotes prosperity

Citrine promotes prosperity and joy, as its energy releases tension, elevates self-esteem, and also rekindles personal empowerment. This makes it the ideal feel-good gem for those wanting to approach work with renewed confidence and a positive outlook.

9. Hematite: Provides strength and boosts courage

Hematite is a great stone for encouraging strength, as it helps you to overcome your fears and amplify your voice – perfect if you want to ask for a raise or extra responsibility. It’ll also ensure you remain driven by deflecting negative energies and preserving your equilibrium.

Brett says: “Hematite is well-known for its ability to strengthen the mind and boost your strength and courage, perfect for those intimidating presentations or meetings. The stone’s ability to protect against negative energy is a handy way to ensure you don’t become a sponge for your colleague’s unhelpful or gloomy thoughts.”

10. Green Jade: Promotes calm and discourages rash decisions

Green jade infuses your workspace with luck, while its intuitive nature dispels negativity, empowers self-sufficiency, and boosts confidence. Like a calming breeze, jade nurtures calmness and can help you keep your cool under pressure – and avoid making mistakes.