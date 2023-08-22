//Study reveals Georgia’s most sentenced federal crimes
Study reveals Georgia’s most sentenced federal crimes

ATLANTA – A study by Criminal Defense reveals Georgia’s most frequently sentenced federal crimes during the fiscal year 2022.

The most sentenced federal crimes in Georgia

  • In Georgia, federal sentences for Drug Trafficking are given most frequently
  • Firearms ranks second
  • Fraud/ Theft/ Embezzlement comes third

Defense attorneys Criminal Defense analyzed data from the United States Sentencing Commission for the fiscal year 2022 to determine the categories of crimes for which each state receives the most sentences.

The categories of crime that have the highest sentencing rates per 100,000 in Georgia are:

  1. Drug Trafficking – comes in as the most sentenced crime with a rate of 5.14 federal sentences per 100,000. Drug trafficking crimes involve knowingly manufacturing, dispensing, or distributing controlled substances or counterfeit controlled substances meant to be passed off as the real thing.
  2. Firearms – is the second most sentenced crime with a rate of 2.86 federal sentences per 100,000. Firearms offenses are committed when a defendant illegally possesses or uses a firearm.
  3. Fraud/ Theft/ Embezzlement – comes in third with a rate of 1.55 federal sentences per 100,000. Fraud is when any deception or misrepresentation is used to benefit someone, theft is the unlawful taking of someone else’s property, and embezzlement is theft while in a position of trust over the stolen funds or items.
  4. Immigration – with a rate of 1.13 federal sentences per 100,000. Immigration crime relates to the illegal entry of the United States by a foreign national or committing a felony offense as an immigrant to the United States.  
  5. Other – with a rate of 0.96 federal sentences per 100,000. This category of crime covers sentences for any federal crimes that are not included in other categories.

Speaking on behalf of Criminal Defense, a spokesperson commented on the study’s findings: “It is interesting to see which categories of crime receive the most federal sentences in each state, and it is even more fascinating to see some states having the highest rates in multiple categories. At a state level, it is vital that the right resources are utilized to discover how each state can be supported in improving how frequently they have to hand out these sentences.”

Criminal Defense are defense lawyers specializing in providing legal defense in criminal cases exclusively through experienced attorneys, many of whom have previous experience in senior roles in the Department of Justice.

Table showing the top 3 crime categories with the highest sentencing rates per 100,000 in each state. Sexual crimes omitted

StateHighest Crime CategoryHighest Sentencing Rate Per 100kSecond Highest Crime CategorySecond Highest Rate Per 100kThird Highest Crime CategoryThird Highest Rate Per 100k
AlabamaDrug Trafficking6.365Firearms5.814Fraud/ Theft/ Embezzlement2.010
AlaskaDrug Trafficking8.588Firearms4.362Environmental0.682
ArizonaImmigration46.078Drug Trafficking6.917Fraud/ Theft/ Embezzlement1.237
ArkansasDrug Trafficking10.113Firearms7.420Prison Offenses2.233
CaliforniaDrug Trafficking6.472Immigration3.113Fraud/ Theft/ Embezzlement1.396
ColoradoDrug Trafficking2.757Firearms1.353Fraud/ Theft/ Embezzlement0.531
ConnecticutDrug Trafficking4.633Firearms1.379Fraud/ Theft/ Embezzlement1.103
DelawareDrug Trafficking2.160Firearms1.767Immigration1.571
FloridaDrug Trafficking4.536Fraud/ Theft/ Embezzlement2.729Immigration1.870
GeorgiaDrug Trafficking5.141Firearms2.859Fraud/ Theft/ Embezzlement1.549
HawaiiDrug Trafficking6.527Firearms0.833Robbery0.486
IdahoDrug Trafficking8.355Firearms2.733Fraud/ Theft/ Embezzlement1.702
IllinoisDrug Trafficking2.988Firearms2.345Fraud/ Theft/ Embezzlement1.113
IndianaFirearms4.683Drug Trafficking3.922Fraud/ Theft/ Embezzlement0.907
IowaDrug Trafficking9.655Firearms7.905Fraud/ Theft/ Embezzlement1.250
KansasDrug Trafficking5.482Firearms2.894Robbery0.681
KentuckyDrug Trafficking8.022Firearms2.061Fraud/ Theft/ Embezzlement1.573
LouisianaDrug Trafficking5.817Firearms3.224Fraud/ Theft/ Embezzlement3.115
MaineDrug Trafficking6.930Firearms1.732Fraud/ Theft/ Embezzlement1.011
MarylandDrug Trafficking2.920Firearms1.703Fraud/ Theft/ Embezzlement1.476
MassachusettsDrug Trafficking2.564Fraud/ Theft/ Embezzlement1.303Firearms0.816
MichiganFirearms2.601Drug Trafficking2.402Fraud/ Theft/ Embezzlement1.854
MinnesotaDrug Trafficking1.819Firearms1.434Fraud/ Theft/ Embezzlement0.577
MississippiDrug Trafficking5.340Firearms4.320Fraud/ Theft/ Embezzlement1.531
MissouriFirearms11.007Drug Trafficking10.295Fraud/ Theft/ Embezzlement1.991
MontanaDrug Trafficking12.112Firearms8.193Fraud/ Theft/ Embezzlement3.829
NebraskaDrug Trafficking10.011Firearms3.405Immigration2.236
NevadaFirearms3.619Drug Trafficking2.990Fraud/ Theft/ Embezzlement1.762
New HampshireDrug Trafficking8.171Fraud/ Theft/ Embezzlement1.792Firearms1.362
New JerseyDrug Trafficking2.267Firearms1.630Fraud/ Theft/ Embezzlement1.501
New MexicoImmigration65.867Drug Trafficking12.965Firearms9.038
New YorkDrug Trafficking4.858Fraud/ Theft/ Embezzlement2.267Firearms1.697
North CarolinaDrug Trafficking5.487Firearms4.701Fraud/ Theft/ Embezzlement1.346
North DakotaDrug Trafficking21.687Assault3.978Firearms3.593
OhioDrug Trafficking6.507Firearms4.040Fraud/ Theft/ Embezzlement1.446
OklahomaDrug Trafficking7.189Firearms3.682Assault2.960
