//Georgia cities rank Most Affordable Cities to Buy a Home

ATLANTA – Two Georgia cities rank on a list of the Most Affordable Cities to Buy a Home in with one city ranking in the top 10.

According to Scholaroo’s newest report, Cheapest Cities to Buy a Home – the first in-depth study to analyze the housing affordability of 152 cities – Columbus tops the state’s list securing #6 in the overall national ranking as the most affordable place to buy a house. Atlanta comes at #89.

Fort Wayne – Indiana, ranking at #8, was the sole city outside of the South region to secure a spot in the top 10 list.

*National Index of the Most Affordable Cities to Buy a House in the USA – Georgia*

(In descendent order, with #1 considered the most affordable city to buy a house in the country)

#6 Columbus, GA

#89 Atlanta, GA

For the complete Cheapest Cities to Buy a House rankings and further methodology, please visit: https://scholaroo.com/report/cheapest-cities-to-buy-a-house/