//Morgan Stanley praised for Georgia job creation

ATLANTA – Governor Brian Kemp congratulates Morgan Stanley for continued progress and commitment to Georgia job growth.

Governor Brian P. Kemp applauded Morgan Stanley’s continued progress in growing its workforce across several locations in the metro Atlanta area. The company confirmed it is close to reaching its goal set in 2020 of adding 1,800 Georgians to its workforce. Many of these new positions are located at Morgan Stanley’s Alpharetta campus. More than 4,000 Georgians currently work across the firm’s offices in metro Atlanta and statewide in a variety of roles and functions, including Technology, Research, Human Resources and Operations and support roles for Morgan Stanley at Work and E*TRADE from Morgan Stanley.

“As the No. 1 state for business for nine years running, Georgia continues to attract companies from diverse industries that bring opportunity to communities all across the state,” said Governor Kemp. “Morgan Stanley continues to grow their presence here because they know our workforce and partnership approach lead to success. These new jobs will ensure Georgia remains at the cutting edge of the financial services industry.”

Morgan Stanley is a leading global financial services firm providing investment banking, securities, wealth management, and investment management services. With offices in more than 42 countries, the firm’s employees serve clients worldwide, including corporations, governments, institutions, and individuals. The company’s presence in Georgia was bolstered by its acquisition of E*TRADE Financial Corporation in 2020.

“Our expansion in Alpharetta will play a key role in growing and broadening our talent base to support our operations,” said Ekene Ezulike, Global Head of Corporate & Enterprise Services at Morgan Stanley. “We appreciate the support of the State of Georgia and look forward to deepening our commitment to the Atlanta Metropolitan area.”

“We’re excited to welcome Morgan Stanley’s growth in metro Atlanta, considering the strength the business adds to both our fintech and financial services community,” said Katie Kirkpatrick, President and CEO of the Metro Atlanta Chamber. “We are committed to working with our partners to ensure their success and seamless integration into the region as we continue to build the top business ecosystem in the country.”

“We are proud to have Morgan Stanley, a company with core values that include ‘do the right thing,’ select Alpharetta to continue its growth,” said Alpharetta Mayor Jim Gilvin. “We look forward to the strong connections that will form between Morgan Stanley and our community due to our shared values, and we are excited for the successful future those connections will help to forge.”

“Fulton County is a leading destination for the nation’s best talent,” said Robb Pitts, Chairman of the Fulton County Board of Commissioners. “Today’s announcement speaks to the quality of the communities we have built and the strength of our workforce.”

Director of Statewide Projects Barton Lowrey and Senior Project Manager John Soper represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s (GDEcD) Global Commerce division on this project with the City of Alpharetta, Select Fulton, Metro Atlanta Chamber, the University System of Georgia, and Georgia Power.

“With an already robust footprint in Georgia, it is gratifying when a company so heavily invested in the state doubles down and chooses to grow again,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Morgan Stanley’s decision to significantly expand their campus and add well-paying jobs to our fintech ecosystem is a testament to the level of diverse talent our education systems continue to produce in the state. It’s also an example of the state’s strength in both attracting and retaining talent, thanks to the high quality of life Georgia provides its residents.”