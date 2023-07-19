//Georgia wins big at National SkillsUSA Conference

Share with friends

ATLANTA – Georgia wins a grand total of 68 medals at the SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference.

Release:

The highly anticipated SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference took place in Atlanta recently, and Georgia once again emerged as a leading force on the national stage. Demonstrating exceptional talent and dedication, Georgia’s participants achieved remarkable success, earning a grand total of 68 medals across both the Secondary and Postsecondary divisions, solidifying Georgia’s position as the #5 state in the country.

Among the outstanding performances, the Georgia Postsecondary division stood out with an impressive haul of 55 medals. This remarkable achievement included 32 gold, 11 silver, and 12 bronze medals, showcasing the tremendous skills and hard work of Georgia’s postsecondary students.

“We are immensely proud of Georgia’s exceptional performance at the SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference,” said Technical College System of Georgia Commissioner, Greg Dozier. “The remarkable achievements of our students reflect the dedication and talent nurtured within Georgia’s educational institutions. Through their hard work and skill, they have showcased the strength of career and technical education in our state. Congratulations to all the medal winners and honorees for their outstanding accomplishments.”

Gwinnett Technical College secured an impressive total of 17 medals. Following closely behind was Wiregrass Georgia Technical College, earning seven medals. Tied for third place were Ogeechee Technical College and Savannah Technical College, both making their mark with six medals each.

Recognizing individual excellence, the prestigious Dr. John Scott Award for the highest scoring competitor in the T-Shirt Design contest in the Georgia Postsecondary division was awarded to Jacob Golding from Augusta Technical College. Another notable achievement was the presentation of the Curtiss Bell Award, bestowed upon the Career Pathways – Health Services team from Lanier Technical College, comprising Janet Penaloza, Lillian Phillips, and Ashley Watson, for their outstanding performance.

In addition to the individual and team accolades, Georgia took immense pride in the recognition received by Ivey Bradley from Albany Technical College. Bradley was honored with the 2023 SkillsUSA Outstanding Career and Technical Educator Award, one of SkillsUSA’s highest honors. This award celebrated her years of dedicated service to the organization and her unwavering commitment to the students she serves.

Furthermore, the President’s Volunteer Service Award, a prestigious national honor, acknowledged the remarkable dedication and commitment of Gwinnett Technical College. The college was honored with seven gold level awards, which amounted to nearly 4,000 hours of invaluable community service. As a certifying organization of the President’s Volunteer Service Award, SkillsUSA celebrated Gwinnett Tech’s outstanding contributions to their local communities.

The Georgia SkillsUSA delegation and all award recipients demonstrated remarkable talent, skill, and dedication, bringing considerable pride to the state of Georgia. These achievements serve as a testament to the ongoing commitment of Georgia’s educational institutions, educators, and students to excel in career and technical education.

To learn more about SkillsUSA Georgia Postsecondary, visit: www.skillsusagaps.org

About the Technical College System of Georgia

The 22 colleges of the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) are Georgia’s top resource for skilled workers. TCSG offers world-class training in more than 600 associate degree, diploma and certificate programs to students who are trained on state-of-the-art equipment by instructors who are experts in their fields. The system also houses Georgia’s Office of Adult Education, which promotes and provides adult literacy and education programs, including the GED® testing program, throughout the state. In addition, TCSG partners with companies through Quick Start, the nation’s top customized workforce training program, and through its individual colleges, who work with local industry to provide workforce and training solutions. For more information, visit TCSG.edu