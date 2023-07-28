//GA man indicted on charges of Human Trafficking, Child Sexual Exploitation

Share with friends

ATLANTA – A man from Georgia has been indicted on charges of Human Trafficking and Child Sexual Exploitation.

Release:

Attorney General Chris Carr announced that the office’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit has obtained a new indictment against Terry Florence in DeKalb County. In total, Florence, 32, of Conyers, has been charged with seven counts of Trafficking of Persons for Sexual Servitude and one count of Sexual Exploitation of Children in a case that now involves the trafficking of three victims.

“This indictment is yet another example of our longstanding commitment to protecting our most vulnerable Georgians,” said Carr. “Once we open a case, our Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit works diligently to identify and assist every victim within our reach. We will not rest in our efforts to ensure that those responsible for the trafficking of a child are held fully accountable for their actions.”

Initial Indictment of Terry Florence

In June 2021, Florence was indicted on three counts of Trafficking of Persons for Sexual Servitude for allegedly trafficking an underage victim and a second victim who was identified by the Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit.

The underage victim was recovered during Operation Not Forgotten, a two-week effort to rescue endangered missing children in August 2020.

Overall, this operation resulted in the rescue of 26 children, the safe location of 13 children and the arrest of nine criminal associates. This initiative was led by the U.S. Marshals Service Missing Child Unit in conjunction with the agency’s Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services, the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

New Indictment of Terry Florence

Following Florence’s initial indictment in 2021, the Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit continued to investigate the case. As a result, a third victim was identified and additional charges were added to a superseding indictment.

The Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit presented evidence to a DeKalb County Grand Jury, resulting in Florence’s indictment* on July 12, 2023.

A summary of the charges is included below.

Did knowingly provide a person for the purpose of sexual servitude, said servitude being induced or obtained by coercion; charged with 3 counts of Trafficking of Persons for Sexual Servitude, O.C.G.A. § 16-5-46.

Did knowingly harbor a person under the age of 18 years, for the purpose of sexual servitude; charged with 2 counts of Trafficking of Persons for Sexual Servitude, O.C.G.A. § 16-5-46.

Did knowingly maintain a person under the age of 18 years, for the purpose of sexual servitude; charged with 1 count of Trafficking of Persons for Sexual Servitude, O.C.G.A. § 16-5-46.

Did knowingly benefit financially from the sexual servitude of a person under the age of 18 years; charged with 1 count of Trafficking of Persons for Sexual Servitude, O.C.G.A. § 16-5-46.

Did knowingly create a film, a visual medium depicting a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct; charged with 1 count of Sexual Exploitation of Children, O.C.G.A. § 16-12-100.

No further information about the investigation or the indictment may be released at this time.

About the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit

In 2019, with the support of Governor Brian Kemp, First Lady Marty Kemp and leaders in the Georgia General Assembly, Attorney General Chris Carr created the first-of-its-kind statewide Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit.

Last year, the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit led and assisted 33 case investigations and rescued and assisted 116 victims.

Thus far, the Unit has obtained 22 new convictions in 2023, all of which have included prison sentences.

The Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit has 39 defendants who are currently under indictment for sex or labor trafficking, with some facing charges in multiple jurisdictions around the state.

The Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit is housed in the Prosecution Division, which also includes Carr’s Gang Prosecution Unit and his Public Integrity and White Collar Crime Unit.

*Members of the public should keep in mind that indictments contain only allegations against the individual against whom the indictment is sought. A defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty, and it will be the government’s burden at trial to prove the defendant guilty beyond a reasonable doubt of the allegations contained in the indictment.