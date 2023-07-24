//Florida Comic Con debuts at Tucker Center this fall

Share with friends

TALLAHASSEE – Tickets are now on sale for the debut of Florida Comic Con at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center this fall.

Florida Comic Con, the newest pop culture event in the state of Florida, debuts at the Donald L Tucker Civic Center on November 4th & 5th for a weekend of celebrities, gaming, and fun. Tickets are on sale now. Advance tickets are available from Ticketmaster for $25 per day or $40 for the weekend, or at the door the day of the show for $30 per day or $50 for the weekend. Kids ten and under attend free with paid adult admission (limit two free kids per paid adult). All ticket prices are subject to applicable fees. Tickets can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com or at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center Box Office Monday through Friday 10 am to 5 pm. For more information, please visit tuckerciviccenter.com.

In-show events include Q&As with celebrities, panels presented by professional cosplayers and comic artists, costume contests, tabletop and video gaming, and photo ops. Vendors and artists from across the country will attend and sell their wares. Fan groups—many of whom will be appearing for charity—will exhibit setups from fandoms such as Star Wars and Star Trek.

Other exhibits include vehicles from film and television, an old school arcade with arcade and pinball machines, and video and board game tournaments.

Celebrity guests may be available for interview opportunities in the weeks leading up to the event. Certain guests may be available for press opportunities/appearances on Friday, November 3rd. Press is always welcome to attend setup (November 2-3) or show days (November 4-5) for footage or interviews.

