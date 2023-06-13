//Governor Kemp, First Lady to visit Europe

Share with friends

ATLANTA – Governor Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp will visit the Country of Georgia and France to reinforce European partnerships.

On Tuesday, June 13, Governor Brian P. Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp will lead a delegation of state officials on an international mission, beginning in the Country of Georgia capital of Tbilisi and ending in Paris, France. This visit marks the first time a sitting U.S. governor has visited the Country of Georgia, as Governor Kemp demonstrates the state’s commitment to this ally. The overall mission will focus on reinforcing strategic partnerships while promoting economic development opportunities with industries in Europe.

“I’m looking forward to visiting the brave National Guardsmen stationed in the Country of Georgia as we meet with officials in that country to reinforce our commitment to our partnership with their military,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “That partnership has endured for over 28 years, as we remain a friend and ally to freedom-loving people around the world. I’m also eager to promote our No. 1 state for business to the job creators and major industry leaders we’ll meet during this busy trip. In all of the back-to-back conversations, we’ll be able to share why Georgia is the best state in which to invest and bring opportunity.”

The first leg of the foreign mission will include meetings with Country of Georgia Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, U.S. Embassy Deputy Chief of Mission Ms. Rian Harris, and Minister of Defence Juansher Burchuladze, among other dignitaries. While in the Country of Georgia, the state delegation will consist of Major General Tom Carden of the Georgia National Guard and Department of Defense, as well as representatives from the Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD). Governor Kemp and the delegation will conduct bilateral meetings with national officials, visit a humanitarian shelter built in partnership with the State of Georgia’s National Guard, meet with members of the Marietta Fire Department currently leading swift water rescue training exercises, and hold other meetings designed to strengthen the relationship between the state and the country.

“This historic visit reinforces the importance of the National Guard’s State Partnership Program,” said Major General Tom Carden, Adjutant General of the Georgia Department of Defense. “Our teammates from the Country of Georgia have fought shoulder to shoulder with us since 9/11. We are very excited about taking our partnership to the next level under Governor Kemp’s leadership.”

Governor Kemp and representatives from GDEcD will continue the mission with a second leg in Paris, France, to participate in the Paris Air Show. The delegation will meet with aerospace industry companies who have already invested in or are considering investing in the state. Through a packed schedule, the delegation will promote all the assets that set Georgia apart as the No. 1 state for business nine times over.

“Connectivity leads to business, and it starts with building relationships,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Missions reinforce these relationships and create new ones, opening the door for new opportunities. Georgia is a global logistics hub, with a diverse economy of global exporters. Leveraging our position in the international community bolsters our business ecosystems, drives trade, and fosters innovation.”