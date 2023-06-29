//GDOT shares July 4th travel forecast, suspends lane closures

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The Georgia DOT shares the best and worst travel days for July 4th holiday weekend while suspending lane closures.

The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) is suspending lane closures and sharing the best and worst travel days for the upcoming July 4th holiday weekend. Lane closures will be suspended on Georgia interstates and state routes beginning Friday, June 30 at 12 p.m. until 5 a.m. Wednesday, July 5. While construction-related lane closures will be suspended, the department reminds travelers to exercise caution as crews may still work near highways, and safety concerns may require some long-term lane closures to remain in place. In addition, incident management or emergency, maintenance-related lane closures could become necessary at any time on any route.

Motorists are advised to plan their trips ahead, as heavy traffic is expected in various areas, including metro Atlanta interstates and major interstates outside of the city.

The predictions are based on travel data from 2019, 2021, and 2022:

Metro Atlanta Interstates:

Metro Atlanta interstates are projected to experience heavy and worse-than-normal traffic on Friday, June 30, with congestion expected to start as early as noon. Commuters traveling during this time should anticipate adding approximately 30-45 minutes to their travel time.

Saturday, July 1st, is expected to have afternoon congestion on downtown interstates.

Sunday July 3rd, through Tuesday, July 4th, traffic is predicted to be lighter than usual.

Wednesday, July 5th, traffic is expected to return to normal weekday commute travel times. Although the morning rush may be slightly staggered as motorist gradually resume their regular routines.

Metro Atlanta Surface Streets:

Motorists traveling on metro Atlanta surface streets should anticipate higher levels of congestion on Thursday, June 29th, and Friday, June 30th, at the end of the week prior to the July 4th weekend.

Saturday, July 1st, to July 4th traffic is expected to be light to normal on the surface streets.

Congestion is likely to increase on Wednesday July 5th, following the holiday, although it is expected to be better than normal.

Major Interstates Outside of Metro Atlanta:

I-20: Eastbound congestion is expected when entering metro Atlanta, while westbound congestion is predicted when exiting the city towards Alabama.

I-75: Heavy congestion anticipated in both southbound and northbound directions coming out of Atlanta in Stockbridge causing congestion on I-675 as well.

I-24: Eastbound congestion us expected in Northwest Georgia near Chattanooga.

I-59: Northbound congestion is projected when entering Tennessee, and southbound congestion is anticipated when entering Georgia.

I-475: Congestion is anticipated in both northbound and southbound directions in Macon.

I-16: Westbound congestion is expected when exiting Savannah, and eastbound congestion is predicted when entering Savannah.

Georgia DOT will be implementing changes to the managed lanes schedule based on 2022 travel data. Motorists should take note of the updated schedules, with changes indicated in orange text. Schedules are subject to change based on daily travel conditions. Changes to the schedule are noted in orange. There are no changes anticipated for the Northwest Corridor at the time of this release.

Motorists are reminded that fireworks displays and other holiday events may cause an increase in traffic and/or road closures on local roads and are encouraged to be aware of alternative routes by planning their trips ahead.

Some holiday events of note are listed below:

Stone Mountain “Fantastic Fourth Celebration” Light Show July 1-5 | 9:30 pm

“Look Up Atlanta” Fireworks Show at Centennial Park July 1 | 5 pm

Six Flags Fireworks Celebration June 30, July 1, July 4 | 9:15 pm

The Fr8Auctions Fireworks Extravaganza at Atlanta Motor Speedway July 4 | All day

AJC Peachtree Road Race July 5 View Peachtree Road Race road closures here



For up-to-date information about travel conditions on Georgia’s interstates and state routes, call 511 or visit www.511ga.org before heading out. 511 is a free service that provides real-time statewide information on Georgia’s interstates and state routes, including traffic conditions, incidents, lane closures and delays due to inclement weather 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Callers can also transfer to operators to request HERO assistance in metro Atlanta or CHAMP service on highways in other regions of the state.

