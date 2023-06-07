//Alleged Southeast GA motorcycle gang members indicted

Share with friends

ATLANTA – Alleged members of the Southeast Georgia Chapter of the Outcast Motorcycle Gang were indicted following a multi-agency investigation.

Release:

Attorney General Chris Carr, Atlantic Judicial Circuit District Attorney Billy J. Nelson, Jr., Richmond Hill Police Chief Mitch Shores, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Atlanta Field Division Special Agent in Charge Ben Gibbons, Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID) Special Agent in Charge Israel Cadieux, and Georgia Gang Investigators Association (GGIA) President Jose Ramirez announced the arrest and indictment of 16 alleged members of the Southeast Georgia Chapter of the Outcast Motorcycle Gang. This is considered the largest motorcycle gang indictment in state history and its announcement follows the culmination of Operation Patronus, a multi-agency investigation involving gangs and guns in Southeast Georgia and beyond. This operation resulted in the recovery of approximately $180,000 in cash and the seizure of 71 guns, among other items.

“This historic indictment is a testament to the results we are able to achieve when all levels of law enforcement work together to do one thing – keep the people of our state safe,” said Attorney General Chris Carr. “By leveraging our resources, we can more effectively dismantle the growing gang networks that are terrorizing our communities and endangering the lives of our most vulnerable citizens. We are thankful for the dedicated efforts of the hundreds of brave officers who assisted us throughout this case, and we are confident that Georgians across the state will watch closely to ensure justice is served every step of the way.”

“On behalf of the Office of the District Attorney for the Atlantic Judicial Circuit, I want to thank Governor Brian Kemp, Attorney General Chris Carr and staff, and the numerous local, state and federal law enforcement agencies for their unwavering support and dedication to fighting criminal gang activity in the Atlantic Judicial Circuit, as well as across the State of Georgia,” said Atlantic Judicial Circuit District Attorney Billy J. Nelson, Jr. “Operation Patronus serves as an example of the impact our law enforcement community can have on criminal enterprise when multiple agencies work together and collaborate with the common goal of making the State of Georgia a safer place for our citizens. The violent criminal conduct at issue in Operation Patronus will not be tolerated in the Atlantic Judicial Circuit, and the Office of the District Attorney will continue to assist Attorney General Carr and the Gang Prosecution Unit in the pursuit of justice by holding those involved accountable in a court of law.”

“We are proud of the partnerships we have formed with the ATF and our other neighboring law enforcement agencies,” said Richmond Hill Police Chief Mitch Shores. “With the backing of the District Attorney and the State Attorney General’s Office, we have developed these partnerships with the purpose of devising new strategies and to set a new standard in the battle against criminal gang activity. The goal is to not only deal a punishing blow to criminal gang activity in this region, but also to ultimately dismantle the gang itself.”



“This operation has dismantled a serious criminal enterprise which funneled guns and drugs into our communities,” said ATF Assistant Special Agent in Charge Beau Kolodka. “ATF and its law enforcement partners acted quickly and judiciously on information developed during this eight-month-long investigation. The safety of the public is at the core of ATF’s mission and we stand at the front line eradicating violent crime from our streets.”

“The Georgia Gang Investigators Association and its members would like to recognize Governor Brian Kemp, Attorney General Chris Carr and staff, District Attorney Billy J. Nelson, Jr., Richmond Hill Police Department, ATF, and the countless local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies across the State of Georgia for their steadfast support and dedication in holding accountable those who willingly choose to participate in violent criminal Outlaw Motorcycle Gangs under the disguise of law-abiding motorcycle clubs,” said GGIA President Jose Ramirez. “The criminal conduct of Outlaw Motorcycle Gangs will not be tolerated in our great state, and we at the Georgia Gang Investigators Association will do everything in our power to equip our brave men and women within the criminal justice system to successfully recognize, document, identify, prosecute, and dismantle these criminal organizations called Outlaw Motorcycle Gangs.”

About the Outcast Motorcycle Gang

The Outcast Motorcycle Gang is considered an Outlaw Motorcycle Gang or a “One-Percenter” Motorcycle Gang. Other Outlaw Motorcycle Gangs include the Hell’s Angels, the Pagans, the Vandals, Sin City Disciples and Chosen Few.

The Outcast Motorcycle Gang is known to engage in a range of criminal activity, including murder, assault, and drug and weapons trafficking.

The Outcast Motorcycle Gang has 67 chapters across the country, including four in Georgia. Founded in 1967 in Detroit, Michigan, the second Outcast chapter was formed in Atlanta. Additional chapters are located in Augusta, Hawkinsville and Savannah, Georgia.

The Outcast Motorcycle Gang is a highly organized structure with hierarchical leadership. Its national and local chapters are led by elected officers, such as President and Vice President.

Case Summary

The defendants are alleged to have engaged in an armed robbery attempt and shooting that occurred on June 17, 2022, at Flacos House Bar & Grill and the Red Roof Inn on Highway 17 in Richmond Hill, Georgia. The victims were revealed to be six persons associated with a rival motorcycle club. Also in the line of fire were numerous, innocent civilians who were present at the Red Roof Inn, McDonald’s and Arby’s.

During the course of the investigation of the shooting incident, evidence was obtained indicating the existence of a conspiracy to violently assault members of the rival motorcycle club and to forcibly rob them of their motorcycle vests. This conspiracy is believed to have lasted for more than a year, from Aug. 24, 2021, through July 16, 2022.

Evidence further suggests that members of the Southeast Georgia Chapter of the Outcast Motorcycle Gang engaged in criminal activity that spans the following jurisdictions: Bryan County, Chatham County, Crisp County, Douglas County, Glynn County, Liberty County, McIntosh County, Richmond County, Colleton County (South Carolina), and Fort Bragg (North Carolina).

Operation Patronus

Over the course of 13 months, local, state, and federal law enforcement obtained and executed more than 40 total search warrants, including 17 residential search warrants in the following jurisdictions: Bryan County, Bulloch County, Chatham County, Effingham County, Liberty County, Fort Stewart, and Wakulla County (Florida).

As a result, law enforcement recovered approximately $180,000 in cash and seized 71 weapons, two motorcycles, and two cars.

In addition to the Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution Unit, the Atlantic Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office, the Richmond Hill Police Department, the ATF, Army CID and GGIA, the following law enforcement entities also assisted in the operation: the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office, the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office, the McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (Florida), the Glynn County Police Department, the Hinesville Police Department, the Rincon Police Department, the Savannah Police Department, the Chatham-Savannah Counter Narcotics Team, the Georgia Department of Public Safety, the Georgia Ports Authority Police Department, and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Indictment

The Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution Unit presented evidence to a Bryan County Grand Jury, resulting in the indictment* of the 16 defendants on May 31, 2023.

The following individuals are alleged to occupy, or have previously occupied, positions within the Southeast Georgia Chapter of the Outcast Motorcycle Gang.

Melaun Arturi Aiken (aka “Do Wurk”), 46 – President

Lee Alan Mole (aka “Trench”), 58 – Secretary

Taurus Marquis Simmons (aka “Repeat”), 42 – Member

Terrance Donita Potter (aka “Chatter Box”), 44 – Member

Eddie Latson (aka “Stash”), 43 – Vice President

Joseph Leeks (aka “Axel”), 44 – Road Captain

Marquis Jones (aka “Grudge”), 34 – Member

Michael Randolph (aka “Chop”), 43 – Business Manager

Donovan Scott (aka “Sockit”), 35 – Sergeant at Arms

Shron Gilbert (aka “Hard Left”), 51 – Member

Demon Thompson (aka “9 Ball”), 45 – Associate

Paul Gosden (aka “White Collar”), 52 – Associate

Theron Singleton (aka “DMB” and “Do My Best”), 57 – Member

Labarron Pollock (aka “Bootleg”), 48 – former Vice President

Jemar Mack (aka “Ghost” and “Ghost Ryder”), 34 – Member

Whitney Lenore Hooks (aka “Secrets”), 36 – Associate

This case will be prosecuted primarily by the Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution Unit in partnership with Atlantic Judicial Circuit District Attorney Billy J. Nelson, Jr., whose office has jurisdiction over the following counties: Bryan, Evans, Liberty, Long, McIntosh and Tattnall.

The charges brought against each of the defendants are listed below.

Melaun Arturi Aiken (aka “Do Wurk”):

21 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act – O.C.G.A. § 16-15-4(a), O.C.G.A. § 16-15-4(b), and O.C.G.A. § 16-15-4(d)

11 counts of Aggravated Assault – O.C.G.A. § 16-5-21

7 counts of Attempted Armed Robbery – O.C.G.A. § 16-8-41

2 counts of Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Assault – O.C.G.A. § 16-4-8 and O.C.G.A. § 16-5-21

2 counts of Conspiracy to Commit Robbery by Intimidation – O.C.G.A. § 16-4-8 and O.C.G.A. § 16-8-40

2 counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony – O.C.G.A. § 16-11-106

Lee Alan Mole (aka “Trench”), Taurus Marquis Simmons (aka “Repeat”), Terrance Donita Potter (aka “Chatter Box”), Eddie Latson (aka “Stash”), and Shron Gilbert (aka “Hard Left”):

14 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act – O.C.G.A. § 16-15-4(a) and O.C.G.A. § 16-15-4(b)

11 counts of Aggravated Assault – O.C.G.A. § 16-5-21

7 counts of Attempted Armed Robbery – O.C.G.A. § 16-8-41

2 counts of Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Assault – O.C.G.A. § 16-4-8 and O.C.G.A. § 16-5-21

2 counts of Conspiracy to Commit Robbery by Intimidation – O.C.G.A. § 16-4-8 and O.C.G.A. § 16-8-40

2 counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony – O.C.G.A. § 16-11-106

Joseph Leeks (aka “Axel”), Marquis Jones (aka “Grudge”), Michael Randolph (aka “Chop”), and Donovan Scott (aka “Sockit”):

8 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act – O.C.G.A. § 16-15-4(a) and O.C.G.A. § 16-15-4(b)

2 counts of Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Assault – O.C.G.A. § 16-4-8 and O.C.G.A. § 16-5-21

2 counts of Conspiracy to Commit Robbery by Intimidation – O.C.G.A. § 16-4-8 and O.C.G.A. § 16-8-40

Demon Thompson (aka “9 Ball”), Paul Gosden (aka “White Collar”), Theron Singleton (aka “DMB” and “Do My Best”), Labarron Pollock (aka “Bootleg”), Jemar Mack (aka “Ghost” and “Ghost Ryder”), and Whitney Lenore Hooks (aka “Secrets”):

4 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act – O.C.G.A. § 16-15-4(a) and O.C.G.A. § 16-15-4(b)

1 count of Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Assault – O.C.G.A. § 16-4-8 and O.C.G.A. § 16-5-21

1 count of Conspiracy to Commit Robbery by Intimidation – O.C.G.A. § 16-4-8 and O.C.G.A. § 16-8-40

The indictment can be found here . No further information about the investigation or the indictment may be released at this time by the Office of the Attorney General.

About the Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution Unit

Last year, with the support of Governor Brian Kemp and members of the General Assembly, Attorney General Chris Carr created Georgia’s first statewide Gang Prosecution Unit.

Since it began its historic work on July 1, 2022, the Gang Prosecution Unit has indicted 83 alleged gang members across the state.

The Gang Prosecution Unit is housed in the Attorney General’s Prosecution Division, which also includes Carr’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit and his Public Integrity and White Collar Crime Unit

The statewide Gang Prosecution Unit is based in Atlanta, with regional, satellite prosecutors and investigators in Albany and Augusta, Georgia.

*Members of the public should keep in mind that indictments contain only allegations against the individual against whom the indictment is sought. A defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty, and it will be the government’s burden at trial to prove the defendant guilty beyond a reasonable doubt of the allegations contained in the indictment.