//Tallahassee Symphony Orchestra to perform Harry Potter at Tucker Center

Share with friends

TALLAHASSEE – The Tallahassee Symphony Orchestra will perform Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone in concert this fall at the Tucker Center.

Release:

First Commerce Credit Union will sponsor the Tallahassee Symphony Orchestra to perform Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone in Concert on September 30th & October 1st, 2023 as part of the Harry Potter Film Concert Series. The concert will feature the Tallahassee Symphony Orchestra performing live to picture, every note from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. Audiences will be able to relive the magic of the entire film in high-definition on a 40-foot screen while hearing the Tallahassee Symphony Orchestra perform John Williams’ unforgettable score live. Tickets will go on sale Monday, May 15th at 8am. All ticket prices are subject to applicable fees. Tickets can be purchased online at tuckerciviccenter.com or at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center Box Office Monday through Friday 10 am to 5 pm. For more information, please visit tuckerciviccenter.com.

“We are excited to partner with the Tallahassee Symphony Orchestra to bring this one-of-a-kind event to Tallahassee for Harry Potter fans of all ages to enjoy,” said First Commerce CEO Cecilia Homison. “The ability to watch this movie on a giant screen while listening to the soundtrack played live by talented local artists will be a truly magical experience for anyone who attends.”

In 2016, CineConcerts and Warner Bros. Consumer Products announced the Harry Potter Film Concert Series, a global concert tour celebrating the Harry Potter films. Since the world premiere of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone in Concert in 2016, more than 3 million fans have enjoyed this magical experience from The Wizarding World, which is scheduled to include over 2,973 performances across more than 48 countries worldwide through 2025.

In Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, Harry Potter learns on his 11th birthday that he is the orphaned son of two wizards and possesses magical powers of his own. At Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, he learns the high-flying sport of Quidditch and plays a thrilling ‘live’ chess game en route to facing a Dark Wizard bent on destroying him.

Justin Freer, President of CineConcerts and Producer/Conductor of the Harry Potter Film Concert Series explains, “The Harry Potter film series is a once-in-a-lifetime cultural phenomenon that continues to delight millions of fans around the world. It is with great pleasure that we bring fans for the first time ever an opportunity to experience the award-winning music scores played live by a symphony orchestra, all while the beloved film is simultaneously projected onto the big screen. This is truly an unforgettable event.”

Brady Beaubien of CineConcerts and Concert Producer for the Harry Potter Film Concert Series added, “Harry Potter is synonymous with excitement around the world and we hope that by performing this incredible music with the full movie, audiences will enjoy returning to the Wizarding World.”

Stay tuned for updates by following the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/FSUTuckerCenter and on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/FSUTuckerCenter. The most up to date information can be found at our website at www.TuckerCivicCenter.com.

About CineConcerts:

CineConcerts is one of the leading producers of live and digital music experiences performed with visual media, and continues to redefine entertainment. Founded by Producer/Conductor Justin Freer and Producer/Writer Brady Beaubien, CineConcerts will engage over 4.8 million people worldwide in concert presentations in over 3,000 scheduled performances in 48 countries through 2025, and recently launched CineConcerts +PLUS – a global digital network and app suite with hundreds of exclusive podcast episodes and produced content. CineConcerts continues to work with some of the most prestigious orchestras and venues in the world including the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Cleveland Orchestra, London Philharmonic, Los Angeles Philharmonic, New York Philharmonic, Philadelphia Orchestra, Philharmonia Orchestra, and more.

About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment (WBDGTE):

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment (WBDGTE), part of Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands and Experiences, is a worldwide leader in the creation, development, and licensing of location-based entertainment, live events, exhibits, and theme park experiences based on the biggest franchises, stories and characters from Warner Bros.’ film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network and more. WBDGTE is home to the groundbreaking locations of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal theme parks around the world, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, The WB Abu Dhabi, The FRIENDS Experience, The Game of Thrones Studio Tour and countless other experiences inspired by the Wizarding World, DC, Looney Tunes, Scooby-Doo, Game of Thrones, FRIENDS and more. With best-in-class partners, WBDGTE allows fans around the world to physically immerse themselves inside their favorite brands and franchises.

About First Commerce Credit Union:

First Commerce Credit Union is an award-winning, full-service, #LocalStrong financial institution dedicated to supporting its communities for more than 80 years. Headquartered in Tallahassee, Fla., the credit union serves more than 70,000 consumer and business members across North Florida and South Georgia and has more than $1 billion in assets. First Commerce offers best-in-class consumer and business products and services. The credit union also offers comprehensive financial planning and investment services through its subsidiary Six Pillars Financial Advisors, as well as commercial and personal insurance through First Commerce Insurance Agency. For details, visit FirstCommerceCU.org or call 850.488.0035 or 800.533.5772. Insured by NCUA. Equal housing opportunity lender.