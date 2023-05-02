//Georgia gas price average decreases to $3.31 a gallon

Share with friends

ATLANTA – Georgia drivers are experiencing a decrease of 6 cents at the pumps compared to a week ago for regular unleaded gasoline.

Georgia gas price average decreased at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $3.31 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline (subject to change overnight).

Monday’s state average is 6 cents less than a week ago, 9 cents more than a month ago, and 40 cents less than this time last year. It now costs $49.65 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. Drivers are now paying $6.00 less to fill up at the pump compared to a year ago.

“The decline in crude oil prices continues to be the main reason for lower gas prices,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “As long as the oil cost keeps wobbling around the low to mid $70s per barrel, Georgians will benefit when they fuel up at the pump.”

Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has decreased by 5 cents to $3.61 (subject to change overnight). According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand increased significantly from 8.52 to 9.51 million barrels a day last week. The spike in demand surprised market observers, but the estimate could be revised when EIA releases final demand measurements for April. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 2.4 million barrels to 221.1 million barrels. Higher demand, alongside a decline in stocks, would typically push pump prices up; however, fluctuating oil prices have pushed them lower. If oil prices continue to decline, pump prices will likely follow suit.

Atlanta: $3.30

The most expensive Georgia metro markets – are Savannah ($3.45), Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($3.39), and Augusta-Aiken ($3.35).

The least expensive Georgia metro markets – are Dalton ($3.22), Rome ($3.21), and Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($3.20).

Current and Past Price Averages (Regular Unleaded Gasoline)

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Record High National $3.61 $3.61 $3.66 $3.48 $4.17 $5.01 (6/14/2022) Georgia $3.31 $3.31 $3.37 $3.22 $3.71 $4.49 (6/15/2022) Click here to view current gasoline price averages

Money-Saving Tips for Drivers

Shop around for gas prices. Drivers can check area gas prices on the Fuel Price Finder.

Consider paying in cash vs. a credit card. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

Enroll in fuel savings programs.

Fuel-Saving Tips for Drivers

Maintain your vehicle to ensure the best fuel economy. Find a trusted automotive facility at AAA.com/Auto Repair.

Combine errands to limit driving time.

Slow down. Fuel economy diminishes significantly at highway speeds above 50 mph. Drive conservatively and avoid aggressive driving. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduce fuel economy.

Traffic Safety Tip: AAA-The Auto Club Group “Move Over For Me” Campaign

“Drivers, if you see a disabled vehicle on the roadside while traveling, be courteous and Move Over,” said Waiters. “Remember the person who broke down could be you, a friend, a family member, a coworker, or a neighbor. Move Over for the safety of others and because it is the right thing to do!”

Video: Move Over For Me PSA

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.

