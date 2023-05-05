//GDOT women named to most influential in engineering list

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The annual “100 Most Influential Women in Georgia Engineering” includes multiple Georgia DOT Board and team members on the list.

Engineering Georgia magazine has announced its annual listing of the “100 Most Influential Women in Georgia Engineering” which included the women of the State Transportation Board (STB) and the Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) for the sixth consecutive year. Nominated and selected by their peers, Georgia DOT is well represented on the list with four STB members and five Georgia DOT team members.

“These women have had a profound impact on transportation in their respective careers and through their work and leadership are responsible for having inspired many of the next generation of young women who are in or may be considering a career in this field,” said Georgia DOT Commissioner Russell R. McMurry, P.E. “I am honored to work alongside these exceptional women and each of them are deserving of this recognition.”

The women recognized who are affiliated with Georgia DOT include:

Ann Purcell, State Transportation Board, Congressional District 1

Ann R. Purcell, who represents Congressional District 1 on the STB, was elected in 2013. Purcell previously served 18 years in the Georgia House of Representatives.

Stacey Key, State Transportation Board Member, Congressional District 5

Stacey Key, who represents Congressional District 5, joined the STB in 2013. Key is currently the president and CEO of the Georgia Minority Supplier Development Council (GMSDC) and serves on various boards, including the Emory University Center for Ethics, College Football Hall of Fame, the Georgia Chamber of Commerce and the Midtown Alliance.

Emily Dunn, State Transportation Board Chair, Congressional District 9

Emily Dunn, who represents Congressional District 9, was elected to the STB in 2011. Dunn is also owner and CEO of Tom’s Amusement Company, Inc. and currently serves on the board of the Amusement and Music Operators Association.

Dana Lemon, State Transportation Board, Congressional District 13

Dana Lemon, who represents Congressional District 13, was the first woman elected to serve on the STB in 2003 and is the longest serving board member. She is the president of W.D. Lemon and Sons Funeral Home. She has been recognized by both the Georgia House of Representatives and the Senate for her public service contributions to the state of Georgia.

Jannine Miller currently serves as Georgia DOT’s planning director. In 2023, Gov. Brian P. Kemp also appointed her Executive Director of the Georgia Regional Transportation Authority, the State Road and Tollway Authority and the Atlanta-Region Transit Link Authority. She previously served as Senior Advisor to the Secretaries of US DOT and USDA.

Meg Pirkle, P.E., is the first woman to serve as chief engineer for Georgia DOT, a position she has held since 2015. Pirkle oversees the management of Georgia DOT’s Engineering, Construction, Intermodal, P3, Permits and Operations and Program Delivery divisions. Pirkle has been with the department for more than 34 years serving in a variety of roles including transportation engineer, planning engineer, state scheduling engineer, assistant preconstruction division director, division director of administration and assistant to the chief engineer.

Angela Whitworth is the treasurer of Georgia DOT and has served a variety of financial and accounting roles at the department including budget administrator, financial management administrator, director of finance and assistant treasurer. With 25 years of public service to the State of Georgia, Whitworth has held various accounting and financial roles with the State Board of Pardons and Paroles and the Georgia General Assembly’s Legislative Budget Office.

Hiral Patel, P.E., is the director of the Division of Engineering, a position she has held since 2015. She has been with the department for more than 20 years serving in a variety of roles including area engineer, senior project manager and assistant state program delivery administrator.

Kathy Zahul, P.E., is the assistant director for strategic and systems planning. She has been with the Department for 28 years and has held a variety of roles in construction, state aid and bridge maintenance. Most recently she was the District Engineer for Georgia DOT’s metro Atlanta district.

Engineering Georgia’s list of “100 Most Influential Women in Georgia Engineering” is in the March/April issue of the publication. It also includes a profile article of Georgia DOT’s planning director, Jannine Miller.

The Georgia Department of Transportation plans, constructs and maintains Georgia’s state and federal highways. We’re involved in bridge, waterway, public transit, rail, general aviation, bike and pedestrian programs. And we help local governments maintain their roads. Georgia DOT and its nearly 4,000 employees are committed to delivering a transportation system focused on innovation, safety, sustainability and mobility. The Department’s vision is to boost Georgia’s competitiveness through leadership in transportation.