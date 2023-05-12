//GA WORKS Licensing Commission to improve process

Share with friends

ATLANTA – Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announces the GA WORKS Licensing Commission to improve the process for Georgia workers.

Release:

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is announcing the creation of the GA WORKS Licensing Commission. The commission seeks to evaluate the Professional Licensing Board’s future ability to meet the demands of a rapidly growing Georgia workforce, and pay specific attention to the regulatory burdens that impact the agency’s ability to get Georgians to work quickly and efficiently.

“The GA WORKS Licensing Commission is focused on improving the process for the Georgia worker,” said Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. “Our mission is to make it easier to get your license, get to work, and not get bogged down in red tape.”

This commission will evaluate barriers in the current licensing system, making recommendations to cut red tape and put Georgia workers first. The commission will explore public input about the barriers they face in becoming a licensed professional and seek to undo redundant and unnecessary regulations that compose the licensing process.

“I’m looking forward to working with the bipartisan commission as we tackle the challenges of workforce development in the state,” said Representative Doug Stoner. Representative Leesa Hagan added, “Making it easy for people to get to work is important for our growing economy, and I’m excited to be a part of that.”

Commission members will include Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, Interim Director of the Professional Licensing Division Gabriel Sterling, members of the General Assembly, licensed professionals, and Chamber of Commerce members.

“The Savannah Area Chamber looks forward to representing the perspective of our members who know the need for professional licensing reform first-hand,” added the Chamber’s President & CEO Bert Brantley. “With the incredible growth and opportunity projected for Georgia’s coastal region, it is critically important that we get this right.”

The GA WORKS Licensing Commission will hold its’ first meeting on Monday, May 15th, at 2pm in Room 450 of the Georgia State Capitol. The meeting will be open to the public and to media.

“Georgia has been consistently rated as the best state in the nation to do business but that doesn’t mean our work is complete. We should continually review the regulations that have been formed in pieces over the years to ensure they are appropriate and still necessary. This benefits all working Georgians and I am honored to have been asked to serve,” said Senator Mike Dugan, a commission member.