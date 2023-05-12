//GA School Superintendent releases Teacher Appreciation Month message

Share with friends

ATLANTA – State School Superintendent releases message in honor of Teacher Appreciation Month to thank Georgia teachers.

Release:

In Georgia, May is Teacher Appreciation Month. State School Superintendent Richard Woods penned the message below to thank Georgia teachers for their efforts and sacrifices each day on behalf of our state’s K-12 students.

Throughout the month of May, we encourage Georgians to share their gratitude with teachers and share stories of the teachers who had a positive impact on their lives. Consider sharing on social media with the hashtag #ThankAGATeacher so GaDOE can help spread your message of gratitude.