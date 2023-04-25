//Georgia DPS focuses on CMVs safe driving habits

Share with friends

SAVANNAH – The Georgia DPS with MCCD Officers conducted a port check focusing on unsafe operations of CMVs along the interstate.

Last week, April 18-20, Motor Carrier Compliance Division (MCCD) Officers with the Georgia Department of Public Safety conducted a port check and distracted driving detail along the I-95/I-16 corridors and the areas near the Port of Savannah. The detail focused on the unsafe operations of commercial motor vehicles (CMVs), inspecting CMVs transporting intermodal containers, and CMVs transporting hazardous materials.

During the detail, MCCD Officers issued:

32 Speeding violations

9 Following Too Closely violations

18 Improper Lane Usage violations

42 Cell Phone Usage/Distracted Driving violations

“As Georgia continues to be ranked the No. 1 place to do business, we also want to ensure we are the safest place to do business, visit, travel, and live,” said MCCD Commanding Officer Major Andrew Montgomery. “Fair and effective law enforcement is a pathway, but we need the help of our visitors and citizens to operate within the law. If you operate a CMV or passenger vehicle, it is your responsibility to operate safely and not distracted.”

Additionally, MCCD Officers conducted 477 inspections, of which 110 were hazmat inspections, placing 64 CMVs and 23 drivers out of service. This detail is one of many conducted throughout the year to ensure safer driving habits of commercial motor vehicle operators.