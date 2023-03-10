//Georgia man found guilty in minor sex trafficking case

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The Attorney General announed that a Clayton County man was found guilty for four counts of minor sex trafficking case.

Release:

Attorney General Chris Carr announced that Theodore Browne, Jr., age 31, of Clayton County, has been found guilty on four counts of Trafficking of Persons for Sexual Servitude and one count of Cruelty to Children in the First Degree. The verdict was delivered on March 3, 2023, following a five-day jury trial in Clayton County. The Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit has now successfully convicted all four men – two buyers and two sellers – who were charged as part of this multi-defendant case that involves one minor victim. Browne’s sentencing is scheduled to take place on March 29, 2023.

“Theodore Browne, Jr. sold a young girl for sex, and now he is facing the consequences of his illegal actions,” said Carr. “This outcome follows years of work by our Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit as we continued to pour over every lead in our pursuit of justice for this victim. Let this serve as a lesson for those who seek to abuse and exploit Georgia’s children – you will be identified, vigorously pursued and aggressively prosecuted.”

Arrest and Indictment of Theodore Browne, Jr.

Upon the creation of the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit in 2019, Chief Investigator Bryan Kimbell re-opened a case that had previously been closed by local jurisdictions and continued with the investigation.

This re-opened case involves the sexual exploitation of a 15-year-old female victim. During a forensic interview in 2019, the victim disclosed that she was sold for sex by Theodore Browne, Jr. and Christopher Weldon over a period of several months in 2018.

Evidence further showed that the victim was sexually trafficked out of two hotels in Clayton County, where Browne and Weldon rented rooms and arranged for buyers to purchase the underage victim for sex. This investigation resulted in the arrest and indictment of both Browne and Weldon in September 2021.

Browne was subsequently re-indicted on Aug. 29, 2022.

Arrest and Indictment of Two Buyers

Following the initial indictment of Theodore Browne, Jr. and Christopher Weldon in September 2021, Carr’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit continued with its investigation in an effort to identify anyone who had purchased the underage victim for sex. This led to the arrest of both Daniel Horne and Gregory Benoit in June and July 2022.

Horne was subsequently indicted on Aug. 29, 2022.

Conviction and Sentencing of Other Defendants

This guilty verdict is the fourth conviction to be obtained by the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit as part of this multi-defendant case.

On Feb. 3, 2023, Daniel Horne was convicted of purchasing the underage victim for sex. Specifically, he pleaded guilty to one count of Trafficking of Persons for Sexual Servitude. Horne was sentenced to 12 years, with the first two years to be served in prison. He was also required to register as a sex offender.

On Aug. 26, 2022, Gregory Benoit was convicted of purchasing the underage victim for sex. Specifically, he pleaded guilty to one count of Trafficking of Persons for Sexual Servitude. Benoit was sentenced to 15 years, with the first five years to be served in prison. He was also required to register as a sex offender.

On July 25, 2022, Christopher Weldon was convicted of selling the underage victim for sex. Specifically, he pleaded guilty to one count each of Trafficking of Persons for Sexual Servitude and Statutory Rape. Weldon was sentenced to 25 years, with the first 15 years to be served in prison. He was also required to register as a sex offender.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Kaitlyn (Fain) Salinas of the Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit.

About the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit

In 2019, with the support of Governor Brian Kemp, Georgia First Lady Marty Kemp and leaders in the Georgia General Assembly, Attorney General Chris Carr created the first-of-its-kind statewide Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit.

As of today, the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit has 52 defendants who are currently under indictment for sex or labor trafficking, with some facing charges in multiple jurisdictions around the state.

In 2022, the Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit obtained six new convictions, led and assisted 33 case investigations, and rescued and assisted 116 victims.

During the 2022 legislative session, Carr secured additional resources to expand the Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit and rescue even more victims.