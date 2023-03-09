//DPS responds to trespassing group at future APD Training Center

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The DPS responded to the future site of the Atlanta Police Department Training Facility to assist with a group criminally trespassing.

Release:

On Sunday, March 5, 2023, at 5:00 p.m., the Georgia State Patrol and Motor Carrier Compliance Division was requested by the Atlanta Police Department (APD) to assist with a group of people criminally trespassing in the area of Key Road and Bouldercrest Road (in the vicinity of the future APD Training Center). As Troopers responded to the area, rocks and improvised explosive devices were thrown at their patrol cars. The group set up roadblocks and barricades on Key Road using tires and other debris as well as started a brush fire. The group of people fled to the wooded area where they began shooting fireworks at the Troopers and attempted to blind them by shining green lasers at their eyes. A perimeter was established while Troopers and Officers entered the wooded area utilizing less-lethal systems, which led to 31 people being taken into custody, 29 of which were turned over to the DeKalb County Police Department and Atlanta Police Department. Of those arrested, 17 were charged with domestic terrorism and 14 were charged with criminal trespass.