//GBI gives update on Claxton shooting death

Share with friends

CLAXTON – A wanted man has turned himself in with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service in connection to a Claxton shooting death.

Release:

Update:

Darrell Williams turned himself in to the Tattnall County Jail today with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service.

DARRELL WILLIAMS, age 24, is wanted in connection to the death of Marvin Smith on 12/25/22.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the GBI at 912-871-1121 or the Claxton Police Department at 912-739-2121. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

The GBI was requested by the Claxton Police Department to assist with a death investigation in the early morning hours of December 25, 2022.

Just after 12:30 a.m., an Evans County Sheriff’s Office deputy heard gunfire in the 300 block of East James Street in Claxton, GA. When law enforcement arrived, they found Marvin Smith, age 31, of Hagan, GA, in the yard shot multiple times. Officers and EMS administered aid, however, he died at the scene. The GBI Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy on Smith.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the GBI at 912-871-1121 or the Claxton Police Department at 912-739-2121. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.