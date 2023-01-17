//Georgia gas prices continue to rise at the pumps

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The average price for gasoline in Georgia continues to rise with drivers now paying an average of $3.06 per gallon.

Georgia gas price average increased at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $3.06 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline (subject to change overnight). Monday’s state average is 25 cents more than a week ago, 24 cents more than a month ago, and 5 cents less than this time last year. It now costs $45.90 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. Although gas prices increased this week, drivers are paying 75 cents less to fill-up at the pump compared to a year ago.

“Gas prices continue to rise across the U.S., but for the past 10 months Georgians were paying under $3.00 a gallon for gas due to suspension of the state’s gas tax,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “Now that the gas tax has been reinstated, pump prices have increased. Unfortunately, we can’t predict how high gas prices will rise, however we are 24 cents less than the national average which sits at $3.30.”

Regional Prices:

Atlanta: $3.05

Most expensive Georgia metro markets – Brunswick ($3.16), Savannah ($3.14) and Valdosta ($3.13).

Least expensive Georgia metro markets – Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($2.99), Warner Robins ($2.98) and Rome ($2.96).

Current and Past Price Averages (Regular Unleaded Gasoline)

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Record High National $3.30 $3.29 $3.28 $3.19 $3.30 $5.01 (6/14/2022) Georgia $3.06 $3.05 $2.81 $2.82 $3.11 $4.49 (6/15/2022) Click here to view current gasoline price averages

Money-Saving Tips for Drivers

Shop around for gas prices. Drivers can check area gas prices on the Fuel Price Finder.

Consider paying in cash vs. credit card. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

Enroll in fuel savings programs.

Fuel-Saving Tips for Drivers

Maintain your vehicle to ensure best fuel economy. Find a trusted automotive facility at AAA.com/AutoRepair.

Combine errands to limit driving time.

Slow down. Fuel economy diminishes significantly at highway speeds above 50 mph.

Drive conservatively and avoid aggressive driving. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduce fuel economy.

Traffic Safety Tip: AAA-The Auto Club Group “Move Over For Me” Campaign

“Drivers, if you see a disabled vehicle on the roadside while traveling, be courteous and Move Over,” said Waiters. “Remember the person broke down could be you, a friend, family member, coworker, or neighbor. Move Over for the safety of others and because it is the right thing to do!”

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.

