//Record-Setting holiday travel for Georgians

ATLANTA – AAA forecasts a record-setting holiday travel season with 3.5 million Georgians planning to travel.

’Tis the season to travel, and AAA estimates over 3.5 million Georgians will journey 50 miles or more away from home, December 23rd to January 2nd. That’s an increase of almost 113,000 people over last year and a new record-high for the year-end holiday travel period in Georgia.

Georgia Year-End Holiday Traveler Totals Total Travelers Auto Travelers Air Travelers Other Modes 2022

(Forecast) 3,528,813 3,222,414 184,212 122,187 2021 3,415,949 3,156,117 161,601 98,231 2019 3,504,638 3,192,062 186,311 126,265 Growth

(2021 to 2022) +3% +2% +14% +24% Growth*

(2019 to 2022) +1% +1% -1% -3%

National travel figures are also stronger than 2021, yet slightly lower than per-pandemic levels. An estimated 112.7 million Americans are forecast to travel during for the year-end holidays. That’s an increase of 3.6 million people compared to last year and the third busiest since AAA began tracking in 2000. View all National travel figures in the full holiday travel report.

“Despite inflationary pressures, consumers remained resilient and dedicated to travel this year. The holidays also benefit from the desire to reconnect with loved ones,” said Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Travelers are spending more on travel than any other time in the past two years. The good news is the cost for a holiday road trip will be less expensive than anticipated, now that gas prices are on the way down.”

Automobiles, Planes, Trains, and Cruises

Nationwide, 90% of holiday travelers will drive to their destinations. In Georgia, 3.2 million residents will take at least one holiday road trip. That’s over 66,000 more than last year and a 1% increase from 2019.

Air travel will see a 14% increase over last year, with nearly 7.2 million Americans expected to fly. Flights and airports will be packed this holiday season, reminiscent of pre-pandemic days. Demand for flights has surged despite higher airline ticket prices. AAA expects the number of people taking holiday flights this year will come close to matching 2019 when 7.3 million Americans traveled by air.

“If the distance is not reasonable to drive, more people are taking to the air to maximize the time spent at their destination,” Haas adds. “Conversely, if the travel distances are reasonable and more than one or two people in the household are taking the trip, it may be more cost-effective to drive rather than buy multiple air tickets and rent a car.”

Other modes of transportation are also rebounding in a big way. AAA estimates travel by bus, rail, and cruise ship will rise to 3.6 million this holiday season, a 23% increase from last year and nearly 94% of 2019’s volume.

Gas Prices are Falling Fast

Holiday road trippers are getting the early gift of plunging prices at the pump. On Sunday, the average price for gasoline in Georgia was $2.88 per gallon. That is 27 cents per gallon less than a year ago.

“Since most Americans have already made their holiday travel plans, these plunging pump prices may not necessarily lead to more auto travelers,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “What we often see instead is consumers reallocating the added savings; spending more on hotels, shopping and dining out.”

Hotel and Airfares are Slightly Higher than 2021; Car Rental Rates are Cheaper

Airfares cost 6% more than last year The lowest round trip airfare costs $163 vs $154 in 2021

Hotels cost 5% more than 2021 A mid-range AAA Three Diamond property costs $167 per night vs $160 last year

Car Rentals cost 19% less The average daily rate is $105 vs $130 last year

Busiest Corridors and Best/Worst Times to Travel

Drivers should prepare for delays, particularly in and around major metro areas. Nationwide, drivers could see travel times increase by 25%, according to INRIX, a provider of transportation analytics and insights. The most congested days on the road are forecast to be Friday before Christmas, December 27th and 28th, and on Monday, January 2nd. INRIX predicts the single busiest travel day will be Tuesday, December 27th. The best advice for avoiding congestion is leave early in the morning or later in the evening.

Best & Worst Times to Travel by Car

Date Worst travel time Best travel time 12/23/22 4:00-7:00 PM Before 2:00 PM, After 8:00 PM 12/24/22 12:00-6:00 PM Before 11:00 AM, After 7:00 PM 12/25/22 – Minimal Traffic Expected 12/26/22 2:00-6:00 PM Before 12:00 PM, After 7:00 PM 12/27/22 3:00-7:00 PM Before 2:00 PM, After 8:00 PM 12/28/22 3:00-7:00 PM Before 2:00 PM, After 8:00 PM 12/29/22 3:00-7:00 PM Before 2:00 PM, After 8:00 PM 12/30/22 3:00-7:00 PM Before 2:00 PM, After 8:00 PM 12/31/22 – Minimal Traffic Expected 1/1/23 – Minimal Traffic Expected 1/2/23 4:00-7:00 PM Before 3:00 PM, After 8:00 PM

Source: INRIX

Peak Congestion by Metro

Metro Corridor Peak congestion period

(date/time) Compared to Typical Atlanta I-75 North, GA-17 to I-675 1/2/2023, 5:15-6:15 PM 65% Boston I-93 South, Albany St to MA-24 12/28/2022, 3:00-5:00 PM 47% Chicago I-290 East, Mannheim Rd to Paulina St 12/27/2022, 4:45-6:45 PM 75% Detroit I-94 West, Gratiot Ave to Michigan Ave 1/2/2023, 12:00-2:00 PM 27% Houston I-69 North, I-610 to TX-10 12/27/2022, 3:45-5:45 PM 36% Los Angeles I-5 South, Colorado St to Florence Ave 12/27/2022, 5:30-7:30 PM 95% New York I-278 West, I-495 to 6th Ave 12/27/2022, 3:45-5:45 PM 112% San Francisco I-80 East, Maritime St to San Pablo Dam Rd 12/28/2022, 5:00-7:00 PM 50% Seattle I-5 South, WA-18 to WA-7 12/28/2022, 4:00-6:00 PM 62% Washington DC I-95 South, MD-212 to Central Ave 12/27/2022, 9:30-11:30 AM 68%

Source: INRIX

AAA Advice for Auto Travelers

Leave early so you are not in a rush.

Watch the weather. Consider alternate routes or adjust your departure time to avoid driving through harsh weather.

Never drive distracted. Pre-program your GPS andput the cellphone down while driving.

Wear your seat belt and never drive impaired.

AAA Expects to Rescue nearly 899,000 stranded motorists

Nearly 899,000 drivers will need AAA roadside assistance during the 11-day holiday period. The most common reasons are for dead batteries, flat tires, and lockouts. AAA encourages drivers to get a full vehicle inspection before hitting the road – checking everything from your tires to brakes, lights, and wiper blades. You can find a list of AAA Approved Auto Repair Facilities at AAA.com/AutoRepair.

Ensure your vehicle has an emergency kit. This should include jumper cables, a first-aid kit, car/portable phone charger(s), flashlight with extra batteries, and drinking water and snacks for everyone in the car. Click here to view a full list of items.

AAA Reminds Drivers to ‘Move Over for Me’

Being stuck on the roadside will be especially dangerous during the holidays, due to the influx of auto travelers and the potential for impaired drivers. AAA reminds motorists to slow down and move over for first responders and tow trucks. And although Georgia law does not currently require it, AAA also urges drivers to move over for people with disabled vehicles.

“Whether it’s a tow truck or a disabled vehicle, when you see flashing lights please move over,” said Waiters. “We want to make sure all holiday travelers, tow truck drivers and first responders make it home safely for the holidays.”

Click here to learn more about The Auto Club Group’s ‘Move Over for Me’ campaign.

AAA Advice for Air Travelers

Strong demand will create long lines at airports, yet winter weather is the wild card. Snow and other winter conditions can not only cause delays and cancellations, but combine that with strong demand during this season, and you can have a challenging time getting re-booked in a hurry.

“If you plan on flying this time of year, travel insurance can be extremely valuable for air travelers,” Haas said. “There are policies that can provide compensation for flight delays for as little as three hours. And if your flight is cancelled, passengers can receive compensation for covered out-of-pocket expenses.”

Other Air Travel Tips

Check-in early online.

Monitor your flight status using your air carrier’s mobile app.

Arrive 2-3 hours before scheduled departure.

Pack medications and an extra set of clothes in your carry-on bag, just in case your flight is delayed or cancelled.

