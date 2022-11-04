//Georgians reminded to change clocks, change batteries

Share with friends

ATLANTA – Georgian are being urged to change smoke alarm batteries this weekend during Daylight Savings Time.

Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King is urging all Georgians to change their smoke alarm batteries this weekend when they change their clocks to mark the end of Daylight Savings Time.

“Smoke alarms protect your lives and belongings by warning when there might be a fire in your home or place of work,” said Commissioner King. “However, a smoke alarm’s life-saving impact goes away when it runs out of batteries. Fire safety experts advise that smoke alarm batteries should be changed twice per year, and the end of Daylight Savings Times is the perfect opportunity to replace the batteries in our smoke alarms.”

Smoke alarm batteries can be the difference between life and death for too many Georgians. According to the National Fire Protection Association, the death rate in homes without functioning smoke alarms was more than twice as high compared to homes with working smoke alarms between 2014 and 2018.

Commissioner King also encourages Georgians to test and clean dust from their smoke alarms monthly and to practice an escape plan in case their home is ever impacted by a fire. More information on fire safety can be obtained from our office, the U.S. Fire Administration, the American Red Cross, or your local fire station.

Daylight Savings Time ends this Sunday, November 6th, at 2:00 a.m., when all clocks are set backward one hour.