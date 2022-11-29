//GA woman arrested for arson and insurance fraud

Share with friends

CAMILLA – Linda Troendle was arrested for arson and insurance fraud after intentionally setting a fire in her Camilla home.

Release:

ATLANTA – Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced today that Linda Troendle, 67, of Camilla, has been arrested for arson and insurance fraud.

On October 6th, the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office requested the assistance of the State Fire Marshal’s Office in reference to a residential structure fire on Red Hill Road.

“Agents from our Fire Investigations Unit determined the fire was intentionally set following the discovery of multiple points of fire origin inside the bedroom and kitchen of the residential structure,” said Commissioner King. “Subsequently, Ms. Troendle’s personal loss insurance claim, filed on October 19th and worth approximately $5,300, was deemed fraudulent.”

Ms. Troendle was arrested on November 21st, 2022, on one count each of Arson and Insurance Fraud. Our office assisted the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office and Volunteer Fire Department with this case.